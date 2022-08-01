Dozens of athletes, supporters, volunteers and staff filled the fields and bleachers on Saturday for the launch of Special Olympics Guam’s two-week softball tournament.

The tournament, which will conclude with a championship game next Saturday, is being hosted at the Commissioner Gregorio “Greg” A. Calvo Little League Field at the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo.

After more than two years of idleness due to pandemic-related restrictions, SOGU is back in full swing.

“It's a feeling beyond any other feeling I've ever had,” said SOGU President and CEO Frank Florig, stressing that the long absence from competition has been a disappointment felt by all stakeholders. “Our big thing with Special Olympics, as board members, is that we don’t worry about disappointing ourselves. We don't want to disappoint the athletes.”

Florig explained that leading up to the tournament, athletes had been practicing for nine weeks. He also shared that the tournament consists of four teams and each will receive medals - gold for first place, silver for second and bronze for third and fourth.

“We offer everyone a chance to be a champion,” Florig said.

As Florig and other SOGU staff and volunteers watched and encouraged the athletes, Chung Ling Harrell, mother of a 36-year-old athlete, watched her son take part in the event. For more than 24 years, Harrell has watched her son, Donnie Harrell, compete in Special Olympics.

“He enjoys it and I feel good for him,” Chung Ling Harrell said. “He likes it. He's so enthusiastic about it.”

Chung Ling Harrell shared with The Guam Daily Post that her son is partially blind, a slow learner, but very bright.

“He’s a perfect boy!" beamed the proud mother.

In the days leading up to Opening Day, Donnie Harrell was stricken by the flu and it seemed doubtful that he was going to be well enough to play. But toward the end of the week, the athlete recovered.

“‘Can I go? What time is it? What day is today? Is it Saturday?’” Chung Ling Harrell recalled her son asking her throughout the week.

“Yeah, he's really excited about this,” she said.

Chung Ling Harrell thanked Florig and Special Olympics for their tireless effort.

“They are great,” she said. “The Special Olympics, this whole team, whole community are great. Thank you so much for helping these kids.”

Shan Ackerman enjoys softball

Although Shan Ackerman, 27, doesn’t like wearing a helmet as it puts too much pressure on the part of her head where she has had multiple surgeries, she said that she loves softball and competing in the Special Olympics.

“I don't really like wearing a helmet,” she said. “But otherwise, I like fielding. No, I love to field,” she corrected herself.

When Ackerman is in the field and waiting for a ball to be hit to her position, sometimes it never gets to her. Sometimes a team member cuts in front of her and makes the play.

“Some of the athletes take over. Sometimes and it's like, ‘Ah, I've got the ball,’” she would often tell them. “But they get it before me. So it's like a win or lose kind of thing.”

Even though Ackerman has a fondness for softball, bowling is her favorite sport. Without Guam’s relentless heat beating down on her, she enjoys knocking down pins.

"The worst sport is probably the outdoors because it's so hot. It's so stifling hot!” she exclaimed.

It takes a village

Florig, quick to thank the stakeholders who helped support the tournament, recognized Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Guam Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara and recreation administrator William Stinnett III, Matson Navigation Company, Guam Department of Youth Affairs, Andersen Air Force Base, sponsors and volunteers.

Florig shared that Matson provides all of the uniforms and DYA and AAFB outfitted the teams with coaches.

He also recognized John F. Kennedy High School’s junior ROTC program, especially the cadets, who, under the guidance of Master Sgt. Joseph Mafnas, created numerous banners.

He said that the support from the public and private sector is “the recipe and ingredients for a successful event, which is what we're seeing today.”