Originally planned to be in April of this year, the first Family Health Forum for Special Olympics Guam will be an educational event via Zoom, according to Frank Florig, CEO and president of Special Olympics Guam.

The forum is slated to take place before the end of the year.

"The Family Health Forum date has moved to a little further, either later in November or early December," said Geri Leon Guerrero, SOGU director of communications. "We are in the process of the 'We are Working' video series, that are being aired live on Facebook every week, starting up again next weekend, Saturdays at 3:30 p.m."

“The Family Health Forum is a learning event," Florig said. "We want to hear from the families and provide professional help to educate the families.”

Laura Taisipic, director of family health issues for Special Olympics Guam, who is spearheading the event, said, "We hope it will provide a wealth of information to better the lives of persons with intellectual disabilities and their families/caregivers."

Florig and Taisipic emphasized how Special Olympics Guam will continue to be a program that belongs to the community for all of Guam.

“If we can assist even one person with intellectual disabilities or help their families better care of their special family member, this forum I view as a very personal service to Guam and its island residents," Taisipic said.

With the help of other board members, including director of communications Geri Leon Guerrero and director of finance Marie Benito, Special Olympics Guam will have assistance from advertising and public relations agency AdzTech in organizing the event.

“[AdzTech] will be doing most of the groundwork with respect to planning, inviting guest speakers and getting the word out to the community and execution of the Family Health Forum,” Taisipic said. “It is also noteworthy to mention that partial funding of the forum is provided by Special Olympics International, Special Olympics Asia Pacific, and Lions Club International.”

Participants in the Family Health Forum will discuss a variety of health issues to help the athletes, but prioritize how the COVID-19 pandemic has already or will affect people’s health in the future.

Taisipic said that the target audience is families of people on island with intellectual disabilities, SOGU athletes, coaches and health care providers.

She added that the forums are available to anyone who wants to join the discussions.

Special Olympics athletes and their families have and will continue to face challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic as they are among the most vulnerable members of the community, the organization stated. Taisipic wants forum attendees to get a glimpse of some of the challenges, which include transportation availability to and from medical appointments and finding grocery stores with healthy food options.

Taisipic and Special Olympics hope to have more events like the forum in the future, considering the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic in terms of holding physical competitive events again.

“Special Olympics Guam is a community program that will stay a community program for all of Guam,” Taisipic said.

Editor's note: As of press time, starting times for both forum dates had not been received. The online version of this article will be updated once the times are received.