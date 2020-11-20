Special Olympics Guam to host Family Health Forum Saturday; space is limited

Special Olympics Guam will host its first-ever virtual Family Health Forum from 9 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Families and caregivers of individuals with special needs are urged to join the event, but with 59 of the 100 spots already reserved, space is running out.

Interested parties can register at https://tinyurl.com/y6alyo9y.

The forum, which will be moderated by Laura Taisipic, SOGU director of athletes’ health services, is expected to run until 1 p.m. and includes the following: welcoming remarks, video presentations, sponsor remarks, invocation from SOGU athlete Robert O’Mallan, and a panel of medical and nutritional experts.

The panel will deliver instruction and host Q&A sessions.

The panelists are: Dolores Lee, M.D., “Building a Healthier You: The Clinical Approach;” Arania Adolphson, M.D., “Education and Integrating Sports;” Rosae Calvo, a registered dietitian nutritionist, “Creative eating;” and Barbara Mafnas, RN, “Staying You.”

Frank Florig, SOGU president, told The Guam Daily Post that if the forum is successful, more virtual events will be scheduled.

He said that this forum will focus on nutrition, lifestyle changes, and teaching social distancing, mask-wearing, and safe health practices against the spread of COVID-19.

Participants will walk away with valuable information, he added.

Florig also said that future forums will focus on dental care and other issues.