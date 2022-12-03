The Special Olympics Guam Unified Soccer Jamboree returns to the Guam Football Association National Training Center Dec. 3 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID19 pandemic, GFA announced in a press release.

“We’re very excited to have the Unified Soccer Jamboree back this year – the athletes, coaches and volunteers have all been anxiously waiting,” said Samuel San Gil, GFA football events director. “After signing (an agreement) with Special Olympics Guam to add Unified Soccer to the organization’s sports offerings in 2019, we had an awesome inaugural event that year. We are expecting even more athletes this time around.

“I definitely would like to thank the athletes’ parents and the gracious volunteers for their continued support of the athletes and the program. Together with Special Olympics Guam, we at GFA are happy to resume this event for the community,” San Gil added.

To kick off the event, athletes from various teams in the Guam National Program will take part in a torch relay run beginning in Yigo and concluding at the GFA National Training Center. Once at GFA, the torch will be passed to Special Olympics Guam athletes and finally to Frank Florig, Special Olympics Guam president and CEO, and Valentino San Gil, GFA president, to light the cauldron, signaling the beginning of the day’s events.

Warmup for the participating athletes will begin at 8:30 a.m. After warmup, athletes will proceed to take part in three different skill stations – dribbling, passing and shooting – with scores for each athlete tabulated by volunteers. The top athletes from each skill station will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals for their efforts.

While scores are being tabulated, athletes will be placed into different groups to play small-sided games.

Prior to the Jamboree, athletes took part in practice sessions with volunteer coaches for seven weeks beginning Oct. 15, GFA said in the release.