The Special Olympics Guam PONY Softball Jamboree had iconic Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña rocking on Saturday afternoon for a fun filled afternoon of softball as over 60 athletes and hundreds of volunteers celebrating the culmination of the eight week season.
This is the third year for the popular softball program, a collaborative effort with the Guam Amateur Baseball’s PONY Champions League, which started in 2017. Athletes hit the diamond in October with practices at Okkodo High School, before moving to Tiyan fields for a four-week league and then Paseo on Saturday for the season finale.
The smooth pipes of the voice of Guam baseball, Mark Colby, entertained fans as the teams battled it out on the diamond.
The Mighty Storm knocked off the Geckos in the gold medal game to take first place. The Braves finished in third place with a win over the Hulks who finished in fourth. The Panthers beat the Dolphins for fifth place.
“Everyone is a champion,” said Special Olympics Guam CEO, Frank Florig.
Florig’s daughter, Maria, an avid softball player helped coordinate the program along with Geri Leon Guerrero and Marissa Maratita. Maria Florig said the success of the program is built around the many volunteers that gave time to coach and help each Saturday with the athletes on the field.
The program was also able to attract more volunteers to allow for six full teams this season with funds donated by Guam Islanders Softball Association for equipment and Matson provided uniforms. John F. Kennedy High School’s ROTC cadets were out in full force for the Saturday jamboree and servicemen and women with the Navy provided volunteer coaches throughout the season.
“It’s been really an inspiration to see this program grow,” said Maria Florig.
She wanted to give special thanks to Mike Perez, the Quintanilla family and her Smokin’ Hot softball team for assisting with coaching and teaching the athletes.
“A lot of Unified athletes coming out and to see them interacting is amazing. … It is very inspirational coming together as a community to do something great,” Florig added. “I’m normally behind the scenes, but this has been awesome. We’ve gotten to really know the athletes a lot better, and we’ve really seen their progress.”
The volunteers said they got as much as the athletes did from the experience.
“I absolutely love it, you see the smiles on everybody’s face and how awesome a feeling it is that they look forward to this,” expressed Braves coach Brandon Taylor. “It’s a great feeling to be able to impact the community.”
Frank Florig wanted to spotlight all the community partners, especially Guam Department of Recreation and Assistant Director Victor Villagomez for assisting with Paseo Stadium.
“Community partners are what really make these programs possible,” Frank Florig recognized.
Community partners included GABA/PONY, MATSON, GISA, Guam Bakery, Guam Reef Hotel, Knights of Columbus, Micronesian Brokers Inc. Cost U Less, Pay-Less Supermarkets, Adztech, Frontier, Wendy’s Guam, Victoria Printing, Triple J Wholesale, Denny’s of Guam, Sunny Plastics, American Bakery, International Distributors Inc.