With the unrelenting support from local and federal government, as well as through the private sector, Special Olympics Guam announces its 2022 Softball Sport Event.

Now in its fifth year of offering softball, SOGU and its 60 athletes will swing into action this Saturday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Triple J Auto Baseball Fields in Dededo. According to information provided in a press release, contests will consist of 4-5 inning games. The two-weekend event will culminate in a championship game at 9:30 a.m, Aug. 6.

“After a two-year hiatus, we have brought our Special Olympics Guam athletes back to the softball field!” said Marissa Maratita, who is in charge of running SOGU’s softball program. “Thanks to our dedicated coaches and the commitment of our athletes, they have grown both intellectually and physically in the sport and prepared to lay it all on the field."

She added that SOGU is humbled by the outpouring of support from the island community, those who have stepped up to volunteer and coach.

Maratita, pleased that the pandemic has abated enough to begin hosting tournaments and events, is excited to see the athletes, families, supporters, volunteers and sponsors back on the field. She also shared that the athletes have been training for the past several weeks and are ready to compete and have fun.

“I am so excited for them to be able to showcase their talent to everyone in these upcoming games,” she said. “So, bring your pop-up tents and foldable chairs, rest your voices and prepare to cheer for all the athletes!"

“We hope to see you all there,” she said.