A local nonprofit baseball organization received two grants to conduct substance abuse prevention activities for Guam’s youth. The grants, made possible through the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, total over $16,500, according to the local baseball organization.

GBHWC has provided grants to the community with the aim of having a lasting impact on the youth and promoting drug-free activities, according to a news release from the baseball organization.

With the grants awarded to Guam Amateur Baseball Association, two strategies will be used. The baseball organization will conduct an educational activity with a summer baseball skills academy. An alternative sports game activity with a series of seminars is the second strategy.

“Both will focus on prevention topics regarding the threats of alcohol, tobacco, and e-cigarettes,” the organization stated in a news release.

Dr. Brenda Rea, a Life Skills specialist, said in the release, “Guam continues to face the ongoing challenges of underage drinking and tobacco abuse. Kids and young adults deserve all the support they can get.”

Rea added that the baseball association is committed to creating substance abuse prevention programs and developing community partnerships while also educating families on the island.

GBHWC established guidelines for the local community, especially kids, to receive opportunities to engage in drug-free activities that promote an environment with clear “no-use” messages, according to the baseball association.

“Substance abuse grants have supported more than 260 organizations with $25 million in grant funding since 2010. The grants have assisted tens of thousands of youths and young adults in making new life choices and changing habits with healthy outcomes. Grant partnership funding also supports groups that are working to empower engaged adults and parents,” the baseball association stated in its release.

In addition to the GBHWC, the baseball association has also partnered with other companies on Guam including Moylan Insurance, Triple J Enterprises, SPPC 76, Hawaiian Rock, Ambros, Bank of Guam, Coast 360, Take Care Insurance Guam Fence Masters, Eddie Cruz, LLC, Smithbridge and many other donors on the island, according to its news release.

The baseball association’s director, Justin Bennett, said in a release that they are extremely grateful to partner with GBHWC to support prevention activities.

Bennett said the grant money helped the association increase capacity of programs and activities, buy training supplies, sports equipment, advertising, information dissemination, facilities, spectator conveniences, professional services, partnership donations and Life Skills Prevention presenters.

“Our prevention activities include on-field training academies, seminars, prevention and life skills training sessions, to include village initiatives, sports games, sports leagues and workshops, to speaking events and award programs,” he said.