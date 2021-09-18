After Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued Executive Order 2021-23 on Thursday, allowing in-person education and interscholastic sports to resume, Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association interim director Marv Linder was spurred into action.

Leon Guerrero’s latest executive order allows vaccinated participants and coaches, or those with a negative COVID-19 test, who are at least 16 years and one month old, to rejoin their teams in training and competition as early as Monday. Spectators, pursuant to Department of Health and Social Services guidance memos, will also be allowed to attend sporting events.

“The athletic directors and I am very excited about sports being allowed to start back up,” Linder said. “We are happy for the athletes, coaches and parents. The ADs and I have created plans for every scenario.”

Initially, ISA’s first quarter calendar consisted of cross-country, football and girls' volleyball. Now it is unclear which sports GDOE will unveil when sports resume.

Linder told The Guam Daily Post he will have a better idea on Monday how the 2021 season will look.

“Now that we can resume sports, I am meeting with GDOE leadership to discuss which sports will start initially,” he said. “We are all thankful to the governor and Public Health for allowing interscholastic sports to continue.

“We will have a meeting Monday to decide what sports will start and to make all necessary changes if any.”

IIAAG

Terry Debold, president of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, is thrilled for competition to commence.

He said revised schedules will be issued in a few days and teams can anticipate returning to action in about a week.

"We are delighted the governor has made the decision to allow interscholastic sports to start along with the schools," Debold said.

He said private schools will resume "provided that the schools, in and of themselves, are capable of doing it safely and adhering to the protocols."