Of the 77 projects that were selected under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant, $3,176,444 will go toward sports activities and mayors’ programs.

“Funding amounts were based on the recommendations of the review panels, availability of funds, and requirements set forth by the U.S. Department of Education,” said the governor's office in a press release.

The program aims to fund student and youth engagement and support activities. The money comes from the Education Stabilization Funds allocated to the Office of the Governor and unexpended grant funds from the CARES Act.

More than 100 applications from community organizations were submitted, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration stated in a press release.

Federal government-provided pandemic funds will now help pay for Guam projects that offer after-school activities or help the island's youth among other projects.

Will Stinnett, the co-founder of Guam Elite Basketball, whose organization has been approved for $229,296, told The Guam Daily Post that the grant money will be used to fund The Village Basketball League.

“The league will be a village-based basketball league with a focus on younger children ages 6-10,” Stinnett said. “We will work closely with village mayors to reach out to the community and get as many kids as we can involved with the program. We will also assist with setting up programs for villages that do not have an existing village club team, as well as provide online basketball training programs for all athletes and coaches.”

Other than grants awarded to mayors, Stinnett’s windfall is the largest by any single sports organization.

The second-largest grant, $201,940, was awarded to Clutch Guam for the Basketball is Art project. The project will identify 10 public village basketball courts for painting murals on the court surfaces.

Dom Sablan, the co-founder of Clutch Guam, said he will be reaching out to village mayors to see which courts will be resurfaced. Once the project is finished, he said that there will be a village basketball tournament.

“The Basketball is Art is a project dedicated to revitalizing several of the island’s community outdoor basketball courts,” Sablan said. “In addition to the revitalization projects, we will be putting together tournaments for high school players to participate in at no charge.”