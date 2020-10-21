Every football player has a dream of playing in the NFL one day. Notre Dame graduate Chase Spotanski is no different as he is about to play his last season for Moorpark College before transferring to a four-year university to take one step closer to his dream.

Spotanski, who suited up for the John F. Kennedy Islanders, has nothing but good things to say about his time at Moorpark. The 2018 and 2019 high school defensive MVP said playing junior college ball has given him opportunities he never would have seen had he stayed on island or tried playing at a four-year university from the start.

“My experience at Moorpark has been great, it really brought me back to just being a dog on the field. I had to fight for playing time and it gave me the opportunity to not just represent myself but the island of Guam,” Spotanski said. “I think if I went to a four-year (university) right away it would’ve been way different."

Spotanski said he probably would have had to come in as a walk-on, trying out for the team.

"Coming out of high school, I wasn’t developed for college football," he said. "At Moorpark, I was able to get used to playing football in college.”

Football is one of America’s most popular sports, so the athletes who come through the ranks are nurtured to be the fastest and strongest. Spotanski acknowledged that but emphasized the complexity and intellectual aspect of the game. Junior colleges, such as Moorpark College, give athletes such as Spotanski a foot in the door to a completely new experience and culture.

“I decided to attend Moorpark because junior college gave me an opportunity to develop to the stateside game and try to transfer to a bigger school while, at the same time, I can get a great education,” he said.

Spotanski strongly recommends that student-athletes from Guam take a route similar to his if they're looking to extend their athletic careers beyond high school.

“They should go to a junior college if they didn’t get a look from the school they want to attend," he said.

There is a learning curve, Spotanski said, that all Guam athletes will need to adjust to as they learn to play stateside.

Spotanski has been grinding it out, learning and adapting, showing how football players on Guam can compete in the states as he has started getting looked at by universities and had already to received offers before Moorpark’s season in January.

“My dream school is San Diego State University, but I am really pushing for a school that fits me and has a great education,” he said.

No matter how far or where the sport of football takes Spotanski, he will never forget his roots in Guam. The island has a special place in his heart and he hopes to give back by helping Guam’s youth develop even further one day.

“To the student-athletes who want to play college football: when you come out here, you can’t forget where you got your foundation for football," he said, adding "Guam football may not have the fancy lingo or the best looks from schools but what Guam football teaches is heart and determination."

His goal? "I want to take football as far as I can," he said. "But even if I don’t end up in the NFL, I want to become a coach and help the next generation of Guam football players make it to the highest level.”