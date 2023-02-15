Sri Lanka former national champion Kishan Wicks to coach team Guam in his homeland

Five of Guam’s best teenage tennis players will be leaving the island Sunday to compete in Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Competition gets underway Monday, which doesn’t give coach Kishan Wicks much time to prepare the athletes for the weeklong clay court competition, which will take place at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association. Along with coaches Wicks and Christian Penafiel, Guam’s contingent includes girls Fremont Gibson, Sydney Packbier and Amelie Perez-Terlaje, and boys Jonny Jackson and Jacob Ji, most never having played tennis on a dirt court.

“We might get a practice session on Sunday, but the matches start Monday morning,” Wicks said. … “So that's a challenge. But I think the challenge, with my experience playing around the world all these years and teaching for almost 30 years, I feel I'll be able to help them.”

“I really have confidence in the Guam team,” added Wicks, who relocated to Guam from Sri Lanka in December 2022 and is currently the director of tennis at the Guam National Tennis Center. “They've been working really, really hard, and I'm really impressed with what they're doing. And I expect very good results.”

Wicks, a former Sri Lankan national champion, said he is looking forward to returning to his motherland, but senses the reunion will be bittersweet.

For the past two months, Wicks has been working with the juniors and preparing them for this tournament. He said he has seen tremendous improvement in Jackson’s game and expects him to be a team leader.

“Jonny has taken to our training like a fish into water,” Wicks said. “He's really, really absorbed all the technical aspects of hitting an open-stance forehand and is really crushing the ball. And he's actually balanced better. And his defense has gotten much, much stronger now. On clay, he's going to have a really good time.”

Out of the five players going to Sri Lanka, Jackson in the only one with experience playing on the clay in Sri Lanka, which he feels gives him an advantage.

“I learned that moving your feet is really important and the clay can get really slippery sometimes,” he said. “You have to watch out for that.”

Last year, when Jackson played in the tournament, presented by PNB Paribas, he said the learning curve was steep and he knows he would have racked up more wins if he had more experience on the red dirt, or if the matches had been played on a familiar surface.

“There were a lot of matches I felt like I could have done much better if it was just on a hard court instead of a clay court,” said Jackson, who plays No. 2 singles for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. “My personal goals are to win a couple matches and play good for Guam.”

Throughout the 2023 high school tennis season, most of the Guam players haven’t experienced tough competition, but that will change Monday. Packbier, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam defending girls champion, who plays No. 1 singles for the St. John's School Knights, is eager to showcase her newly improved forehand and see how she measures up against the international competition.

“I've been working hard on my game. And I've been training hard,” Packbier said. “So I'm just excited to get down to Sri Lanka and work on the big court and be able to just showcase everything that I've been working on.”

While Gibson, Jackson and Packbier have experienced international competition, playing away from home will offer the first-timers a new level of sophistication.

“I'm like really excited to travel with my little team,” said Perez-Terlaje, who plays No. 2 singles for St. John’s. “I'm really excited to experience new players.”

“I'm going to love it, to be honest,” she added. “I love playing with players my pace. … As long as I play my best, I get something out of this. So that's just really exciting."

She said she’s excited to be representing Guam.

Ji, who plays No. 1 doubles for the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, is also looking forward to the trip.

“It's a great honor,” he said.