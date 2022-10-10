It was a proud day for St. Anthony Catholic School, as the Raiders won both the girls and boys 2022-2023 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam/Guam Football Union middle school championship rugby games Saturday at Wettengel Rugby Field, in Dededo.

During the league’s nine-game regular season, the undefeated boys Raiders White squad won all of its games, outscoring the competition 278-89. They carried over their good fortune to the postseason, as they steamrolled through the playoffs, dominating the St. Francis Catholic School Crusaders 31-15 in the cup finals.

“It feels good knowing that we are champions because we put in a lot of hard work into practice, and I know it paid off in this season,” said St. Anthony’s Jarret Ko, who scored one try in the championship game.

On the road to the finals, the Raiders had to first get through some stiff competition. In the semifinals, they defeated the Santa Barbara Catholic School Spartans 60-17. St. Francis earned their spot in the finals by knocking off St. Anthony Blue, 26-17.

In girls competition, standings-leader St. Anthony Blue lived up to their top billing, but winning the coveted cup was not prance on the pitch. After two halves of competitive flag rugby, St. Anthony edged the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School Obispos, 27-26. Isabella Ramos' last-second conversion gave the Raiders the hard-fought win.

Although the Obispos scored first and seemed as if they were going to pull off the upset, the Raiders elevated their game in the second half, leaving the rain-pummeled pitch as champions.

“I feel so proud and happy and grateful because we've worked so hard and it really paid off,” said 13-year-old Elizabeth Carlos, who scored a try and pulled several flags.

When Ramos scored the game-winning conversion, Carlos was overrun with emotion.

“I was just overwhelmed with stuff,” said the eighth grader.

Nina Quitugua, 13, also in the eighth grade, told The Guam Daily Post that the win felt great.

Before advancing to the finals, they beat St. Francis, 29-24. Bishop’s road to the finals was a bit longer than St. Anthony’s. In an opening round match, they defeated Bishop Blue, 38-7. In the second round, they beat Santa Barbara, 33-24.

“We put so much effort and hard work into this team,” said Quitugua, who also scored a try. “I’m so glad we won.”