While the St. Francis Crusaders had already clinched the crown, they weren't going to let their undefeated season slip by.

The Crusaders boys volleyball team added yet another victory to their war chest, dropping the Santa Barbara Spartans in straight sets in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Middle School Boys Volleyball League (32-30, 25-20).

As the Crusaders faced off against the Spartans in the penultimate game of their season, tensions were high.

Tied for the entire first set, the Crusaders and Spartans hit the 25 mark, barely one-upping the other for a total of 12 points. Pandemonium from the crowd broke out when Jaron Meno was able to finally tip the ball into the Spartans weak spot for the first victory in two sets.

“The game started off pretty slow at first. However, at the end of the day, we were able to pull through and get the win,” Meno said.

Despite being named as the overall champs this season, the Crusaders are looking to improve all the time. Lavin Santos noted the specific skills he'd like to see improved upon, such as passing and communication.

“If you don’t have communication, you can’t get a pass, you can’t get a set and you can’t get a play,” said Santos.

Crusaders girls

The Crusaders girls volleyball team, however, wasn’t able to pull off the win as the Santa Barbra Spartans took the win in the final set of a tight match (26-24, 23-25, 15-12).

Tied for nearly two sets, the Crusaders and Spartans fought tooth and nail and point for point in a close tiebreaking game. However, the Spartans were able to finally string points together and pull out the win.

“I was confident about how the girls played. They knew what they needed to do; they know that their defense is solid,” said Santa Barbara head coach Von Apuya. “Once they are on the court, they know it’s up to them whether they want the win or not.”

Many challenges arose as sports were canceled last school year because of the pandemic. After both were canceled in 2020, boys and girls volleyball were condensed into a single shorter season.

“I think the hardest thing was having such little time. Because all the sports are trying to get done simultaneously with the high schools, it’s sometimes really hard to get a ref. Normally boys and girls are not in the same season. Having it together was a big challenge,” said St. Francis head coach Christine Dewitz. “Overall, however, we are really happy the kids got a chance to play.”

Dewitz said she is confident about the preparation she put in place to help the now eighth graders in future high school volleyball careers.

“I think they have the skill set. I think they have the hardworking mentality. This team really does gel well together,” said Dewitz. “They have a really great chemistry, probably because they have been playing together since sixth grade.”