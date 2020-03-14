With wins in both boys and girls singles championship matches on Friday, the St. John’s School Knights swept the 2020 Islandwide Tennis Tournament.

In the girls competition at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center, St. John’s School's Kaia Malakooti claimed her second straight title by defeating Joycelyn Tenai of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, 8-3.

In the boys bracket, the Knights’ Marshall Zhang defeated John F. Kennedy High School Islanders No. 1 player Mark Fontanilla, 8-6.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Malakooti said. “We’ve come a long way. Not all of us are die-hard tennis players, but at the end of the day, we all come together and make it work out.”

When the season opened, Fontanilla dominated Zhang. But in the finals, despite trailing a break of serve, he battled back to take the title.

“Honestly, I feel great right now. It’s kind of surreal that it happened,” said Zhang, on his first-ever high school singles title.

The last time the two met, in the season opener, Fontanilla blanked Zhang 8-0. But after weeks of practice, the Knight flipped the script on the Islander.

Zhang said that he is happy his high school career ended on a high note.

“I definitely put in a lot of hard work and I am playing the sport I love,” Zhang said.

Serving at 7-6, Zhang’s big groundstrokes set up easy points. On match point, Fontanilla shanked a return that took an awkward bounce. Hustling to the ball, the Knight smashed championship point for a winner.

“Thankfully, I was right there to hit it,” he said. "That’s a big burden that was lifted off my shoulders.”

In the girls championship, sophomore sensation Malakooti wore down a determined Tenai. For nearly an hour, the Knight ran around her backhand, sending deep forehands to the tournament’s No. 1 singles player.

“I feel most comfortable hiding that inside-out forehand,” Malakooti said. “I was just playing my game. There is really no rush to me.

“I feel like I have the stamina to just keep my game going.”

After match point, Malakooti rushed to the other side of the net and hugged her friend.

“Win or lose, it doesn’t really matter because you just enjoy the moment,” Malakooti said.