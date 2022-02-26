The St. John’s School Knights girls tennis team has a rich tradition rooted in success. And in 2022, with four of its six varsity players being freshmen, the trend continues with the youngsters leading the charge.

During Thursday’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam tennis match at the Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña, St. John’s No. 1 singles player Sydney Packbier and No. 2 singles plater Amelie Perez Terlaje dispatched their Academy of Our Lady of Guam opponents in convincing fashion. In just over 30 minutes, Packbier defeated a fearless Lola Martin 8-0. Perez Terlaje, who was tested by a talented Lolita Blaz, defeated the Cougar 8-5 in just under an hour.

In the meet’s two other matches, cementing the Knights’ 32-12 clean sweep, No. 1 doubles team Aubrey Cruz and Noey Lee, both freshmen, defeated Danica Tamondong and Chelsea Cruz 8-4. In the final match, St. John’s No. 2 doubles team Rachel Seo and Kaylie Cho outlasted Jameson Mafnas and MJ Blas 8-3.

With St. John’s senior Kaia Malakooti opting to play basketball instead of tennis, a decision the three-time defending All-Island singles champion had to make when the IIAAG switched from a quarter system to a trimester calendar, this year’s title may be Packbier’s for the taking. While Malakooti’s backboard-like consistency and never-concede-a-single-point mentality led to her treasure trove of titles, Packbier brings a new type of power and skill not usually seen on the island.

“We've had a lot of good girls like Anika (Sachdev) and Kaia and they've kind of passed the torch on to me and I feel grateful,” Packbier said. “And I also feel a little challenged because they were really good, but I just feel excited to keep it up.”

Packbier said she has been looking forward to playing high school tennis ever since the fifth grade.

“I've always wanted to play with people up here,” she said. “So now that I'm in it, I'm really excited. And I'm really glad to be out here.”

Packbier, with a lethal, powerful left-handed serve and the ability to pound winners from the baseline off both the forehand and backhand sides, the 15-year-old brings a refreshing style of play, suggesting that the future of women’s tennis on Guam is alive and well.

During her match against Martin, Packbier’s blazing serve led to many free points. When Martin was able to return, most often high, soft offerings near the service line, the Knight crushed winners, sending the Cougar sprawling.

Packbier, allowing just a few points, beamed with confidence.

“I was just trying to stay loose. I think I play best when my mind is more relaxed because I can think through my shots and I can kind of like understand what I'm doing,” she said.

While Packbier has been relatively untested in 2022, she uses the matches to implement what she and her coach have been working on in practice - approaching the net and pressuring opponents.

“I've been working on these forehand approaches, when they give me any shots that I can just go ahead and approach and put away,” Packbier said. “I’m kind of like working on that. Just being offensive.”

Packbier said she respects all of her opponents and never underestimates their ability.

“Every match, I never feel 100% confident. … I kind of go into every match a little bit nervous, but I think those nerves help push me. And so every match, I try to just keep myself relaxed and keep myself humble.”

Against Blaz, Perez Terlaje said she was a bit off her game, unable to put away her opponent as quickly as she had hoped.

“I'm not really that happy with how things went today. Even though I did win, I did not feel like I did my best today," she said.

Even though Perez Terlaje made some uncharacteristic unforced errors, breaking serve at 5-all boosted her confidence and she cruised to victory.

Setting up match point, Perez Terlaje drilled a cross-court backhand winner. With match point in hand, the Knight sealed the win with an unreturnable volley.

“I was really pleased with my winner that I hit,” Perez Terlaje said.