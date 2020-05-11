All Haram Kim wanted in his senior year of high school was to finish his 12th year at St. John’s School with his friends, help the Knights volleyball team achieve success, and walk across the stage at graduation and receive his diploma.

Ever since Kim was 4 years old, his life demanded so much, and he delivered. As a member of the Guam Symphony Society, the top player on his school’s volleyball team, an honor student nearing completion of the International Baccalaureate curriculum, and having dedicated countless hours of community service, he deserved to finish his senior year in style.

But as the coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency changed the course of the world’s economic and social landscape, the 18-year-old was robbed of so much. Senior Night, time with his lifelong friends, and a graduation ceremony were all taken away. As a member of the orchestra or the audience, he had been to countless commencement ceremonies and wanted his own.

“I’ve been going to St. John’s for almost all my life, so, I think I really want that graduation because it’s that final touch,” said Kim, who left for Gimpo, Seoul, South Korea, with his family days after Guam’s first COVID-19 cases were announced. “It’s that closing piece of my St. John’s career.

“I’ve been to so many graduations, playing in the orchestras, or going there for my senior friends. To not have my own graduation is really disappointing, really depressing.”

In March, when news of Guam’s first coronavirus spread through the island and sensing that the island was facing difficult times, Kim’s family made the difficult decision to board a flight to Korea.

In Seoul, Kim learned of St. John's graduation options - either a passionless, electronic online ceremony or a real, live commencement later that summer.

“Most of us wanted it to be pushed back and have an official graduation, but I don’t know if that’s going to be possible yet,” said Kim, adding that Senior Night had already been canceled and he didn't want to finish St. John's empty-handed.

“I did three Senior Nights since I was a freshman, but I didn’t end up getting my own Senior Night,” Kim said. “I was really disappointed about that."

In early April, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, following the NCAA’s lead and nearly every other sports organization on the planet, canceled sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Days before volleyball was set to begin, the virus was declared the winner - game, set and match.

“I never heard of an entire season being canceled,” Kim said. “I was shocked. I was at a loss. I didn’t know what to do.”

As the initial days and weeks of lockdown have turned into months, and the world’s COVID-19 death toll has eclipsed 280,000, Kim still seeks closure for his athletic career. But, even as Guam’s virus count remains low and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has declared the island had entered Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, easing some social distancing regulations, resuming team sports remains doubtful.

Kim said he understands “we are in a dangerous situation,” but he hopes that “there might be a shorter season, like, a small tournament we could play in, just for fun. …

“I was really looking forward for my senior year because I wanted to end my volleyball career on a good note and have a … blast with my senior friends.”

Chris Shepherd, the Knights head volleyball coach and athletic director, was also looking forward to the season, and is disappointed Kim and the other seniors were robbed of their final hurrah.

“He was slated to be our go-to guy this year,” said Shepherd, noting Kim’s steady improvement throughout the years. “The team got better every time he improved. ...

"He truly is a great kid, and very talented, not just on the court, but also in the classroom, and musically.”

Shepherd added that he is “looking forward to seeing him do some great things with the next chapter in his life.”

While the Knights weren’t expected to be one of the league’s top teams, for Kim, that didn’t matter. As long as he gave his best effort, made his teammates better and had fun, his mission was accomplished.

“I didn’t really expect us to go to the finals and win championships because every other school is doing exceptionally well,” Kim said.

"I just hoped to have fun, play serious, and give our best effort," he said.

Kim said what he’s going to miss most about the season is playing with teammates Kyle Liu and Warren Chen. After years of building chemistry, Kim wanted one more opportunity to be a part of the Knights triple threat.

“We have been playing together since freshman year,” Kim said. “We know how each other plays. We know the strengths and also the weaknesses.

“All three of us would work together in a way that we can help each other bring out our best abilities. I am going to miss playing together.”

Besides leveling up with Liu and Chen, Kim saw the season as a chance to instill his work ethic into the Knights ninth graders.

“I was excited to lead this team,” Kim said. “There are a lot more freshmen, and when I was looking at them play and going to practice with them, I was excited to see their potential get bigger, and I was happy to see a lot of enthusiasm.”

Kim, unable to lead by example, can only leave the newbies with advice.

“Don’t fool around - as much - during practice,” he said. “Be a little bit more serious, but, at the same time, have fun. ... Don’t be too defeated by a loss.”

As Kim plans for the future and weighs the options before choosing a college, he is spending his time practicing music - a healthy alternative to worrying about a world filled with uncertainty.

“I think music distracts me from what’s going on outside the house,” he said. “In a way, it’s its own world. …

“It keeps my concentration from focusing on the negative side.”

With no clear plan of how colleges will resume in the fall, most U.S. colleges and universities deferring the decision to the summer, Kim has narrowed down his choices, but still needs to decide. Between arias and sonatas, he has pared his short list to include two Ivy League schools, Emory University, Boston University, and the University of Southern California.

“I’m leaning toward Princeton, as of right now,” said Kim, who plans to major in biology with a minor in music. “The University of Pennsylvania offered me a lot of financial aid, so I am considering that as well.”

Kim said he hopes to play club volleyball but needs to do more research.

“If it’s too serious, or too cutthroat, I don’t think I’m really going to have fun in college,” said Kim, who planned on visiting his top choices this summer, but travel restrictions and quarantine are drastically altering his plans.

“Normally, … I would - probably - go off island to check out the schools, but we can’t do that," he said. “We don’t know how long this is going to last.”

For now, in Korea, Kim feels safe, more at ease than if his family had decided to stay on Guam, he said.

“When the first official case was confirmed, my dad and my sister were thinking about leaving the island,” Kim said. "The island is very small and compact. We didn’t really know what was going to happen.

"Flights may have been canceled, and we might not have been able to have left," he said.

“My dad thought it would be better to be out in Korea and go back later after it calms down.”

In Korea, Kim said, “It’s a lot more free. I’m a lot more active than I would be on Guam.”