St. John's School standout runner Jordan Baden has won just about all there is to compete for in the region when it comes to competitive distance running. Now she’s got her eyes set on competing at the next level, recently announcing her intention to run collegiately for the University of California, Santa Cruz, Banana Slugs, earning herself an academic scholarship along the way.

Baden held a signing ceremony at her Upper Tumon campus Thursday, surrounded by her family and her closest friends, as well as her respective coaches: Mindy Wilson, her cross-country coach at St. John's, and Desmond Mandell III, who also coaches her at St. John's as well as being her Guam national team track and field coach.

Baden has been a mainstay in the local running scene throughout her high school career, bursting onto the scene her freshman year to win the first of her three individual All-Island cross-country titles before going on to take third place at the Asia Pacific Invitational in Chiba, Japan.

Mandell, her longtime coach, has been by her side just about the whole time, giving him one of the best views to see all the work Baden’s put in over the years as she’s constantly strived to improve.

When commenting on her most recent achievement of competing collegiately, Mandell noted how big of an accomplishment that really is and how it can inspire others around her.

“I’m really proud of what Jordan has accomplished to date, but for her to continue her running career at the collegiate level is special. I have no doubt that she will continue to improve individually while also helping to improve the caliber of Guam athletes, Mandell said.

Baden may be approaching her next challenge with an extra push, Mandell said, after dealing with the disappointment of having to sit out her final year at St. John's.

“The fact that she wasn’t able to compete her senior year due to injury was tough, but I have no doubt that she will use that as motivation as she begins her journey at UC Santa Cruz," Mandell told The Guam Daily Post.

Wilson also spoke about Baden's accomplishments, as well as her expectations of what the soon-to-be college athlete can achieve at the next level.

"Coaching Jordan Baden has been an honor. She sets high standards for herself and has the mental grit and athletic talent to reach those goals. Her island records, API cross-country title and 3 All-Island titles are evidence of the intensity that she brings to whatever she does," Wilson said. "I believe she has a lot more records in her future. UC Santa Cruz is getting a gem."

'At my best when I'm running'

Baden, diminutive in size, runs with an obvious chip on her shoulder, as if she knows she's not supposed to be winning as often as she does - especially when competing abroad, making her success all the more admirable.

When Baden is viewed running in person, the intensity the coaches speak of is there for all to see, worn on her face as she strides out in front and distances herself from her competitors more often than not. She often exudes confidence and power, making it clear to see why she's an inspiration to her fellow Knights and her competition.

When talking about her future running career, Baden said she's excited to take her athletic journey into the collegiate level.

"I love the sport and I am at my best when I am running," she said. "The UC Santa Cruz team is a good fit for me athletically and academically, and I am honored to have the opportunity to run as a Banana Slug!"

She already has her goals set, wanting to "improve my personal best times in all my events," which are the 800-, 1,500-, 3,000-, and 5,000-meter distances, while continuing to represent Guam whenever possible.

Throughout her career, Baden has always mentioned how honored she is to run for Guam in international competitions, and she's excited to put the work in to see where her journey will take her next.

"I know the Pacific Games are coming up and I will have to see how my times are and what my college schedule is like," she told the Post. "I hope to continue running for Guam as long as I am able to!"

If her past accomplishments say anything about her, it's that she is always willing to give her all, never being intimidated by more experienced competitors or overwhelmed by the bright lights and bigger stages.