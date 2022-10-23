The St. John’s School Knights' Jordan Baden, in 20 minutes, 36.69 seconds, won the girls race at the 17th Asia Pacific Invitational Cross-Country Championships Friday at John F. Kennedy High School in Upper Tumon.

The API is an invitational 5K, featuring high school runners from the Asia-Pacific region. Alongside teams from Guam, visiting schools from Japan, South Korea and Palau gathered for the event hosted by JFK.

Local teams from the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam participated in the competition. The ISA league just ended its season and the IIAAG got their first action as a preseason race with their league starting in the second quarter.

Guam’s ISA All-Island champion, Hugh Kent, an 11th grader from JFK, in 17:11.73, came in second behind St. Mary’s International School of Japan’s William Beardsley. Beardsley maintained a fast pace and finished the race uncontested to the finish in 16:45.80.

Baden wins the API

Friday’s API marked its return to Guam after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Baden, a senior from St John’s, said she is glad the API is back.

“I ran the API as a freshman and COVID stole the API from me in my sophomore and junior years, so I’m just glad to have the API back again,” Baden said.

Baden said she was unsure how she would be able to perform because the IIAAG season has not started yet.

“We’ve only been practicing for two weeks. I actually didn’t know we were going to run this until two weeks ago,” she said. “I was unsure how I would do because I haven’t run a high school race in a year.”

When Baden crossed the finish line, she was surprised she had won the race.

“I didn’t know I was first,” she said. “When they gave me the stick and it showed the number one on it, I was surprised. What kept me going was all of these people out here supporting all of us. I wasn’t just running for St John’s, I was running for Guam, and it’s a big honor for me.”

Beardsley completes his mission

The St. Mary’s International School Titans top runner, Beardsley, said he accomplished his individual goal of winning the API.

Beardsley, a junior, said he came to Guam to win the event and was glad he was able to succeed despite the wet conditions.

“I’m excited to win,” he said. “The course was more difficult with the mud.”

A heavy downpour blessed the JFK course prior to the girls race, which was first. Runners had muddy uniforms and shoes as they completed the course, which went around the campus and into the jungle.

JFK runner and three-time ISA cross-country champion, Kent, was third for most of the race but pushed past a runner from the American School in Japan to take second.

Kent said earlier in the week he did not know how good the competition would be. He was just looking to having fun and pushing to finish as fast as possible.

“For the regular-season races, most of the time, I just go out there and run my race,” he said. "During the API, there were people running with me, so I was more focused on running with them and mainly having fun.”

Visiting schools from around the region made friends with the local runners and the Guam hospitality spirit was on display from the young athletes and supporters.

“This is, honestly, the most fun I ever had running in a race,” said Claire Lee, from the Yongsan International School of Seoul (YISS).

Clearly, Claire Lee enjoyed racing on Guam.

“I was having fun in the first lap, but in the second lap I was in pain,” she said. “But the energy from everyone is unmatched here.”

Girls Top 10 17th Asia Pacific Invitational Cross-Country Championship results Place, Grade, School, Time 1st, Jordan Baden, 12th, SJS Knights, 20:36.69

2nd, Payton Osborne, 12th, ISSH Symbas, 21:06.43

3rd, Madeline Payne, 10th, SFS Crusaders, 21:17.87

4th, Chloe McCormick, 11th, ASIJ Mustangs, 21:24.68s

5th, Yuki Konomi, 9th, ISSH Symbas, 21:25.19

6th, Julia Schouw, 10th ASIJ Mustangs, 22:43.11

7th, Dominique Sustarsic, 10th, SFS Crusaders, 22:52.55

8th, Robin Cruz, 11th, GWHS Geckos, 23:05.50

9th, Claire Lee, 10th, YISS Guardians, 23:11.95

10th, Megan Lozneanu, 12th, SFS Crusaders, 23:33.25