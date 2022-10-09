Not only did the St. John’s School Knights boys and girls middle school cross-country teams win the regular season, they also claimed the top spots at Friday’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam All-Island meet at the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles course in Toto.

Much of St. John’s success can be pinned on coach Jordan Baden, who trained and inspired the student-athletes to perform.

“I was lucky because I had a lot of talented athletes to begin with,” she said. “I just helped giving them focus, giving them drive and giving them the tools they needed to succeed. And the rest, it was all them.”

In the Boys Division, in 9 minutes, 11 seconds, Knights top runner Race Baden delivered a gold-medal performance. Commander William C. McCool Middle School Seahawks Westin Waller (9:30) and Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School Obispos Mason Manibusan (9:33) rounded out the top three.

During the regular season, in all but one race, Race Baden secured first-place finishes. Going into All-Island, the odds-on favorite lived true to his billing, besting the closest competitor by 19 seconds.

“It feels great!” said Baden, a 13-year-old eighth grader, commenting on how it feels to be All-Island champion.

“I was really determined to get first," he said. "So I pushed really hard this year and my sister (Jordan Baden), who was the coach this year, I really appreciate her. She pushed us really hard and made us a lot faster from last year.”

Race Baden shared that his strategy was to get out in front, quickly, and remain in the top spot. Some other runners may prefer to draft and save energy, but, for Race Baden, his plan worked to perfection.

“I'm not the fastest sprinter,” he said. “So I like to get ahead during the race to be able to win.”

Race Baden thanked the competition for pushing him and making him work harder than ever.

“I am just so happy that I was able to achieve my goal this year,” beamed Race Baden.

Jordan Baden, who coached St. John’s alongside Fred Peters, is satisfied with her brother’s achievements.

“I am extremely proud of my brother,” she said.

Jordan Baden explained that it took time for her brother to mature and become a confident runner, two attributes that eluded him in his first two years of middle school, especially in the big races.

“He was up in the top 10, consistently, but All-Island, he’d get beat by his teammates when he was first on the team,” coach Jordan Baden said. “And he just struggled, I think, to get in the right mindset. But I've seen every meet, his mindset has become stronger and stronger and he's gotten more confident.”

An 11-year-old wins

In the Girls Division, in 10:40, the Knights' Vivienne Roedema bested the competition by 10 seconds. In second place, Santa Barbara Catholic School Spartans' Miachloe Decano (10:50) unveiled a silver-medal performance. In the No. 3 position, the Knights’ Sujin Oh (10:54) represented her team proudly, as did the nearly 200 other boys and girls who participated in the competition.

Heading into All-Island, Roedema had won the last three races so she was cautiously optimistic that she would finish strong. But before beating the competition, she had to control a case of prerace butterflies.

“I was very nervous before the race and I usually get some stomach cramps and like, really, like, low hopes before races like this," said the 11-year-old sixth grader. “But the last three races I had won so I was pretty confident in myself this race, but I just still didn't know what my future would look like.”

Having relocated with her family to the island in June from South Carolina, the young champion was already used to racing in hot weather. And, as a triathlete, she is very familiar with strenuous competition - she knows how and when to turn it on.

“If I see someone beside me or if I see or hear someone or see someone close behind me, I kind of just sprint,” she said. "And then at the end I usually sprint so I can get a good time get a good placing and get ahead of people.”

Jordan Baden shared just how intelligent of a racer Roedema is, and how smart she ran in her first All-Island.

“She's a very smart runner,” Jordan Baden said. “Never did she go out too fast.”