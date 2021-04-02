With the No. 3 emblazoned on the back of her jersey, St. John’s School Knights top girls singles tennis player Kaia Malakooti secured the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Islandwide Tennis Tournament championship three-peat Wednesday at the Tamuning Tennis Courts.

Malakooti, playing against Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars’ Maria Gregoire, defeated her opponent 8-2.

On the adjacent court, in the Boys Singles Division championship match, SJS Knights’ Aarman Sachdev defeated Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Anthony Gregoire 8-4.

“I never would have imagined I would have gotten a three-peat,” Malakooti said. “It’s a big deal."

In 2019, her first championship, Malakooti defeated teammate Anika Sachdev and was moved to tears. In her head, she didn't think her game was good enough to beat the older, more experienced senior.

“The first one, that one was something I never would have expected in my entire life,” Malakooti said. “Ever since then, I realized what I was capable of."

In March 2020, a few day before sports were shut down due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, for the repeat gold, Malakooti defeated Academy’s Joycelyn Tenai.

“Last year, that one was more fun, I think, because I felt like the pressure was off me,” Malakooti said. “People started to kind of watch out for me.”

One year later, in front of a packed, mask-wearing audience, Malakooti unleashed a beast of a game.

“This year, it was a long year and, whatever the outcome, I was just happy to get out of my house,” she said.

After trading service breaks, Malakooti settled her nerves and increased her lead to 5-1. With big first serves and steady baseline play, Malakooti was able to win several free points, sometimes forcing the issue with power or waiting for her opponent to make a mistake.

Serving at 7-2, Malakooti needed just one championship point to finish off a pesky Maria Gregoire. As the last point sailed past the baseline, Malakooti paused, turned her head and smiled.

“When I play Maria, it’s my biggest game,” Malakooti said. “No matter the venue or where it’s at, she is always my biggest opponent and I respect her so much for always pushing me.”

In the boys championship, Anthony Gregoire, Maria Gregoire’s 14-year-old freshman brother, brought his best game against Sachdev but it wasn’t enough. After trading breaks of serve and tying the match 4-4, the Knight ousted the Eagle.

“I feel good. I’m still in shock,” said Aarman Sachdev, also a freshman. “I can’t believe I won.”

When the two finalists had met earlier in the season, the Knight defeated the Eagle, but it wasn’t his best tennis. Fast forward a couple of weeks later, his groundstrokes were hard and consistent, hitting several winners and chasing his opponent from side to side. Complimenting his groundstrokes, although inconsistent, his powerful first serve set up short returns for easy forehand winners.

“I was feeling more confident going into this match, knowing that I know how to beat him and I know how to play him,” Aarman Sachdev said.

“I was hitting good groundstrokes,” Aarman Sachdev added. “Going for a lot, but it worked out.”

In the Boys Singles third-place match, Saint John’s Justin Joseph defeated Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Arjan Sachdej 8-3.

Tied at 3-3, Joseph’s consistency appeared to frustrate his opponent. After winning four straight games, Joseph arrived at match point. A forehand winner up the singles line gave him the title.

During the regular season, because Joseph played doubles and had not previously played Sachdej, he didn’t know what to expect. He knew that the Friars’ No. 1 singles player was going to be a tough opponent, but he also knew that he was coming into the match as the underdog and the pressure was off.

“I definitely had less pressure,” Joseph said. “I could just play my game.”

“As the game went on, I got used to his play style,” he added. “I noticed he was targeting my backhand, which was weak. So, I had to adjust to that. I had to run around and hit with my forehand.

“I think I adjusted pretty well.”

In the Girls Singles third-place match, Harvest’s Nayun Kim defeated Academy’s Lola Martin 8-4.