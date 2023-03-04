St. John’s School took the ultimate win for both girls and boys in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship beach volleyball games Thursday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

Girls

Starting off the evening, St. John’s pair Shihori Fujisaki and Cyerra Lauron went up against Academy of Our Lady Guam pair Ariana Cruz and Bella Paulino and won in three close sets: 21-17, 19-21, 15-9.

With the first match under the Knights' belts at 21-17, Cruz and Paulino got aggressive, spiking and diving for the ball and ultimately coming back strong for the AOLG win at 21-19.

This minor setback did not last long, as Fujisaki and Lauron come back for the win in the third set, with a strong communication game.

In the final volley, and with a back corner spike from Cruz, the Knights had a wayward pass from Lauron that Fujisaki took over while Lauron was able to recover. Volleying the ball over, the teams went back and forth - tensions high with the Knights one point away from being the champs.

With a bump, set and volley over the net, the Cougars were not able to recover the pass and the Knights crowd rushed the court to celebrate the victory.

Lauron and Fujisaki have been a duo since the beginning of school year 2021, and this moment of victory could not have been better, they told The Guam Daily Post.

“I’m so proud of myself and my partner and how we fought through these three sets,” said Lauron

“I really wanted this for us because it was (Lauron's) last time and it was our last time playing together,” added Fujisaki.

Commending their opponents for the great game of three sets, Fujisaki said they put up a fierce fight and didn’t just give the win.

“They were just really good,” said Fujisaki.

Ariana Cruz, for the Cougars, was grateful for the experience and opportunities this season gave her and her partner, Bella Paulino.

“Honestly I didn’t know I was going to make it this far, especially with all the changes in partners. Bella and I really fought and didn’t let the score take us down,” said Cruz.

Boys

St. John’s boys duo Aidan Johnson and Zeke Sablan faced off against the Guam Adventist Academy team of Jack Keith and Kana Sgambelluri, winning in three sets at 21-8, 18-21, 15-4.

A quick first set was the foreshadowing of the Knights talent and athleticism on the court, but that didn’t stop the Angels from going all out in the second set.

While both teams were eager to top the other in the second set, the Angels ultimately had the upper hand.

“The second set was a matter of going in too confident because, definitely, the passes weren’t there and the sets weren’t there,” said Johnson.

Keith, for the Angels, dove for the ball multiple times and saved numerous points within the second set for GAA. This defensive player setup, with Sgambelluri’s reach for spiking and tipping the ball over the net, made for a perfect matchup during their set win.

“We got into the swing of things in the second set,” said Keith. “Me and Kana play really well when we are having a good time.”

“I came out to have a good time, but I’m looking forward to future seasons where I can work on repetition because I’m primarily an indoor player,” he added. “This was my first season on the beach and so it was fun to just make it here.”

The Knights, however, redeemed themselves with the third and final set, regaining control of the scoreboard and earning a championship victory for St. John’s boys beach volleyball.

“We brought back consistency to the third set because that’s what we needed,” said Johnson.

Spiking the ball in center court, Sablan earned the final point of the team's playoff season.

“I had to keep a strong mindset on the games and not be overconfident,” said Sablan.

With a big night for St. John’s, the Knights coach, Chris Shepherd, said the overall mentality of both teams is to take one point at a time.

“Focus on the moment, not the score. I think both the girls and boys did that today, especially after both teams losing that second set, to not lose focus and try not to get depressed too much, but to get back to what they were doing, is pretty impressive,” said Shepherd.