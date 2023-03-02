The defending champion St. Paul Christian School boys basketball team trailed Guam High School by 2 points at halftime, but a convincing pep talk and strategy session from head coach Julian Canovas paid dividends, carrying the Warriors through to the finals.

In the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam playoff semifinals, which took place Tuesday night at St. Paul, the Warriors defeated the Panthers 66-49. With the win, for the fifth consecutive year, the Warriors will meet the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in the championship game.

“I think it’s going to be a good game,” Canovas said. “We are going to prepare until then and we will see what happens.”

Staving off a slow start in the first half, the Warriors were forced to play catch-up against the determined Panthers. Within the last few seconds of the second quarter, Panthers’ Jamel Romero made a strong pass to teammate Joey Dalia who finished with a layup, giving Guam High a 2-point lead at the half.

Halftime was all St. Paul needed to gain momentum. Within the first minute of the third quarter, it was as though the Warriors caught fire – fueled by hustle, speed, and agility.

Throughout the second half, the Warriors’ Raven Pascual emerged as a team leader, intercepting passes and racing down the court with strong finishes.

“It was a roller coaster of a game tonight,” said Pascual, who scored 20 points. “We beat them preseason, lost on their home court. So, since then, we wanted to win, especially on our home court.”

Pascual said that the win wouldn’t have been possible without great teammates and coaches.

“It seems like our coaches are laid back, but no,” he said. “They are a player too, if you really think about it. They want to be in that game and so we feed off of that energy.”

Xander Sanchez was another big scorer, dropping in 23 points for St. Paul.

“Shoutout to Guam High,” Sanchez said. “They gave us a run for our money.”

As an exiting senior who played his final game on St. Paul’s home court, Sanchez said the win was bittersweet.

Panthers senior Elijah Ferrell-Ayers reflected on Guam High’s gameplay, sharing they were looking to step up their defense.

“We wanted to make a statement about our defense, but it's just that we came out in the third quarter and St. Paul caught fire and outscored us,” he said. “We needed to put the ball in the basket and play harder defense as a team.”

Canovas said that his team also takes pride in their defense, a skill the Warriors have been focusing on all season.

“We prepared really hard on our defense going into this game,” he said. “Defense leads to our offense and that's our main focus.”