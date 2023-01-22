TOKYO — The St. Paul Christian School Warriors advanced to the final four of the 2023 Kanto Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament after defeating the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars 35-18.

It was tied at halftime after Academy’s Victoria Rapadas converted a steal into a layup just before the buzzer, bringing the score to 8-8.

It was a low-scoring first half, but the Warriors quickly got things rolling to start the third period with Amaya Mudzimarena and A'lura Hernandez getting early baskets.

The Warriors continued to roll in the third quarter and went up by double digits.

As of press time, the Warriors were set to play the winner of the Kinnick versus Edgren game.