The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars captured their 13th consecutive Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam golf championship Friday at the Country Club of the Pacific in Ipan, Talo’fo’fo’.

The All-Island tournament punctuated another undefeated season for the Friars, who are coached by Gus Gogue, the storied guru who has led the team for more than a decade.

Father Duenas sophomore standout Stüssy Shiroma led all scores to claim the 2022 All-Island individual title. Shiroma was on cruise control at even par, nursing a six-stroke lead with three holes to play. A disastrous quadruple bogey on the third to the last hole for Shiroma, and back-to-back birdies by teammate Raymond Blas, had the two FD 10th graders, and cousins, both at plus four with one hole to play.

On the final hole, Blas’ tee shot carried just beyond the left edge of the fairway with 150 yards to the pin. Off the final tee, Shiroma, outhitting Blas, landed 90 yards out in the center of the fairway. Blas, first to play, found his approach shot land 25 yards short of the green. Shiroma stuck his approach shot within 2 feet beneath the hole for a great look at birdie. Blas chipped on, then two-putt for bogey.

Shiroma missed the short birdie putt, but saved par and secured the one-stroke victory.