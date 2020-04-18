Loaded with young talent with playoff experience, the George Washington High School Geckos softball team is already looking forward to improving on its 2020 third-place finish. With eight players named to the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island Team – a pair to the First Team, four Second-Team selections, and two Honorable Mentions – the Geckos are destined for greatness.

Although the Mighty Purple hasn't appeared in a championship game since 2016, when they lost to the powerhouse Southern High School, they are always a threat and pose a problem for any team.

During the 2019-2020 season, the Geckos garnered their second third-place finish and put the league on notice that they were not be taken lightly. And, in 2021, with seven All-Island returnees expected to lace up their cleats and pop on their gloves, the Geckos will return with a vengeance.

Peppering the Geckos roster for 2021, Savannah Grant, Derynne Rhonamay Salvador, Sophia Cruz, Joresha Quichocho, Rayleen Sablan and Rocki-Jae Mesa are among those who hope to lead GW to the promised land.

“We are definitely excited to have a chance next year,” Grant said. “We just need to continue to work hard and win as a team.”

Losing only two seniors to graduation, co-captains Andrea "Spider" Ninete and Marceline Pangelinan, the returning core should be good enough to advance the Geckos deep into the playoffs.

Grant hopes to improve upon their most recent bronze medal finish. Pleased with how the Geckos competed, the junior is ready for more.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m disappointed that we didn’t make the championship, but I would say that our team came a long way, and we did our best to get where we were,” said Grant, a shortstop selected to the First-Team All-Island roster. “I think I improved a lot on my defense and hitting.

“This year, my hitting came around. It felt good to get my hits.”

With one each of the most feared catchers and outfielders on island, Mesa and Jonnique Pangelinan, both sophomores, both Second-Team selections, the team expects this slugging duo to take on more leadership responsibilities.

Mesa, solid as a rock at the No. 2 position, instills confidence in the pitching staff and strikes the fear of god into all pitchers she faces.

As a freshman, at the 2019 High School All-Star Game, Mesa made a name for herself by earning a co-most valuable player award. Even in her inaugural campaign, her unparalleled work ethic placed her a cut above many of her older peers.

“It’s just more practice to keep getting better,” she said. “One year, we are going to take this.

“We just need to communicate, and always be hyped, always be hyped.”

While the coronavirus pandemic prompted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to postpone indefinitely the championship game, a contest that was supposed to pit the Dolphins against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, all teams will be raring to go in 2021. But Grant, slated to graduate in 2021, wants to go the distance. Unlike the graduating seniors from Southern and Academy, she wants closure.

“It would be great to take the 'ship, and give it my all on the field,” she said.