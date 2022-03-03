Guahan Academy Charter School took on the St. John's School Knights at their home field in Tiyan on Tuesday. Considering this was Guahan's first ever middle school soccer program, a fruitful inauguration into the Independent Interscholastic Association of Guam, the Knights were expected to dominate. However, their fresh 14-member team stepped up to the challenge.

The Starfish's Aubrey Ibanez, in the first 10 minutes, scored the game's first goal. Her skillful dribbling and ability to weave past St. John's defensive line led to the 1-0 advantage.

Quickly following Ibanez's goal, Guahan secured another goal when Charlie Aflague sent the ball from the middle, past the Knights' goalkeeper.

"It is actually my first time joining soccer," Aflague said. "But our practices and teamwork have really helped me."

Despite the slow start, the Knights fought back. A middle fielder, Hayden Wilson, was able to end Guahan's streak. With an assist from Hazel Wilson, the two sisters scored St. John's only goal.

For the remainder of the first half, the two schools battled hard, Guahan trying to secure victory while St. John's played catch up. Despite all their efforts, the Knights were shut down by the Starfish's keeper, Juanie Cruz, and the score stayed 2-1.

In the second half, Guahan stole another goal. Ibanez, who took the ball up from half field, drove a shot past St. John's goalkeeper. Despite their lead, Ibanez pushed herself up and down the field to ensure the Starfish's victory.

"We did good, but it was very tiring," she said.

Ibanez told the Post that it is especially challenging when you consider that the team has just started. However, their hard work and teamwork caused them to improve.

Guahan's coach, Luerse Saddo, is especially impressed and proud of her girls' achievement.

"We actually started practicing in December, and since then, we have been practicing every week," Saddo said. "We actually only have two girls who have played soccer prior to this season, however, they all work hard and have fun together."

In spite of the loss, St. John's coach, PK Harmon, said he felt fortunate that his girls were able to play against an exceptional team. Harmon told the Post he believes Guahan Academy Charter School's Starfish is the best team in the league, and great things should be expected from them.