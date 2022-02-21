As the coronavirus’ omicron variant appears to be losing steam – daily reported cases are still in the mid-triple digits but less than half of where they were in January – Steel Athletics is gearing up to host another one of its popular mixed martial arts events.

On March 11, at 7 p.m., JJ “Superman” Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics and a professional MMA fighter, will host Glorified Sparring VIII. This latest installment of the GS series, will feature up to 20 MMA, jiujitsu, kickboxing Muay Thai, boxing and wrestling bouts in a controlled, cage match environment.

“We will cap it at 20 bouts,” Ambrose said. “With capacity limitations and current mandates, that’s all that will be allowable at this time. Tickets are $25 each and will be sold one week before the show at Steel Athletics.”

“We look forward to putting on a show for fight fans and helping fighters get to the next stage in a safe and sportsmanlike manner,” he added. “Signups will be two weeks before the event, weigh-ins and matchmaking will be done the day before.”

As GS8 was postponed in late-2021 due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations, Ambrose is excited to, once again, treat the island to the promotion and give inexperienced fighters a venue to test their skills.

Ambrose told The Guam Daily Post that he is excited to be getting back to what he is supposed to be doing - giving fight enthusiasts a chance to test the waters before the big leagues, and giving a worthy benefactor with a charitable donation.

Along with proving the island with a one-night dose of pugilism, collected revenues from the event will be donated to someone or something in need.

In the past, to name a few, GS events have generated thousands of dollars in donations for seven worthy causes, including offsetting medical expenses for surgery, helping misplaced koala bears due to wild fires, and to helping cover construction costs for rebuilding a restaurant damaged in a typhoon.

“We haven’t named a benefactor yet, but it always seems that one presents itself as the event approaches,” Ambrose said.

While generous and much-appreciated, GS8’s fundraising effort will be limited due to coronavirus-related restrictions and government mandates.

“With the current capacity limitations, it will be difficult to fit everyone in,” Ambrose said. “We’d love to host a big crowd, but we have to be considerate of the current situation and mandates.”

If the budget allows, fights will be livestreamed by a local broadcasting company. If the numbers don’t add up, bouts will be hosted on Steel Athletics’ Instagram.