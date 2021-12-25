Outside Guam Premier Outlets, a group of superheroes were calling residents near and far, or at least those within earshot, to action. On Dec. 18, JJ Ambrose, MMA fighter and owner of STEEL Athletics, mobilized a supersquad to ring bells as part of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

“This is my fifth season,” Ambrose said. “I think, at some point, everybody has been benefited by the Salvation Army. They do so much throughout the year, not just during the holiday season. I mean, it's really cool that they give gifts, but throughout the year they are feeding people that are less fortunate, and especially in times of COVID, you know, people are really struggling right now. And they're always there. They're real heroes.”

Ambrose was with folks who also work at STEEL Athletics. The group completed bell-ringing shifts four weekends in a row so far this year, for about two hours every weekend.

This year, compared to last year, there are more people shopping and a lot more foot traffic, according to Ambrose.

The choice to don superhero costumes is really to attract attention, he said. It’s not every day that you see a superhero ringing a bell.

“When you see a superhero or somebody dressed up, you have to smile,” Ambrose said.

A few years ago, Ambrose and his daughter dressed up to ring bells and the tradition has since evolved to include more people.

“We have all kinds of superheroes that are willing to volunteer,” Ambrose said. “When you are inspired by something, you're more likely to go do something with that inspiration. So that's what we're hoping is inspire more people to give back to this beautiful island community.”

Also part of the Dec. 17 bell-ringing was MMA fighter Jeff Mesa. Mesa said it feels good to be able to give back to those less fortunate.

“You never know what anyone’s going through, really. So even, just in general, smiling at someone could change (their) day,” Mesa said.

Mesa added that he wishes the island to grow and prosper next year, as 2021 comes to a close.

For Ambrose, ringing bells for a few hours is quite a meaningful experience.

“It just means so much to be a small part of what the Salvation Army does year-round. I mean, those guys don't get anything in return. It's all volunteer work, so just to be a small part of that, it means a lot to give back to the community,” Ambrose said.