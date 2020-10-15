Steel Athletics continued their commitment to philanthropy, reiterating their promise to making the community healthier and better equipped to handle the challenges of COVID-19 with a donation of a $25,000 Throwdown fitness rig to the Guam Police Department last week.

“Our gym was built to make Guam a healthier community. We cannot service everyone on Guam within our walls, but if we can provide a means for the men and women that keep our island safe, we are more than happy to do so,” said JJ Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics.

The rig has 4 squat racks, box jump station, landmine mount, stairs and and four punching bag mounts – perfect for keeping our safety officers fit to handle the rigorous challenges of their job.

He said he hopes the officers will enjoy the gift, adding fitness is integral to handling the stress and rigor of their jobs, especially amid the pandemic.

“I think it’s especially important for police officers to be in great physical condition,” he said. “Their jobs are very dangerous, they have to be in a state of physical readiness at all times. With the Throwdown rig and a proper training program, I believe it will give them an edge in their training.

With Guam in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and many businesses struggling, Ambrose said he’s thankful for the people of the island.

“Guam is the reason,” he said, when asked why he continues to give back to the local community. “Our business is alive and well despite the quarantines and lockdown. Others haven’t been so fortunate, with many closing their doors for good.”

Humble and always thinking of those who need help, Ambrose said he was grateful for the growth his business has experienced.

“While (the fitness rig) was very cool to have in the gym, we needed one that would take up less space with the amount of members we have now,” he said. “When we first put it in the gym, it was the perfect piece of equipment for the class size we had at the time. I could not have predicted that the gym would outgrow its use.”

The philanthropy isn’t new for Steel Athletics, which often hosted fundraisers to benefit various non-profit organizations.

During the pandemic, Ambrose provided daily workouts to his members, helping them keep their minds and bodies fit – all of which was done free of charge. His Glorified Sparring matches often raise money for worthy causes. The bouts offer a safe space for "island warriors" looking to hone their craft and havre raised several thousand dollars for various causes, including the wildlife affected by Australia bushfires in February, the Salvation Army in 2019 and the victims of Supertyphoon Yutu in 2018.

For Ambrose, giving back to the community is a fundamental part of who he is, weaving it through his business philosophy to ensure the focus is on the people and not the bottom dollar.

“For our part, we feel that it is our privilege to give anything we can, when we can. I’ve always loved the quote ‘When you have more than you need, build a bigger table, not higher walls,’” he said.