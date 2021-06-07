With three of Guam’s cage warriors (Frank Camacho, Roque Martinez and Trevin Jones) competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the top promotion for mixed martial arts, the sport is hugely popular and local athletes have been rising in rank.

But with Guam’s premier MMA promotion, Pacific Xtreme Combat, closing its doors in March 2017, local fighters have been left to fend through themselves - at least until JJ “Superman” Ambrose opened Steel Athletics and created Glorified Sparring. Glorified Sparring, or GS in the MMA world, is an amateur promotion providing inexperienced and first-time fighters a venue to hone their craft and gain experience.

And although the pandemic led to shutting down the GS series, fighters have expressed interest in fighting, but there have been no opportunities.

Glorified Sparing 6, the last event before the island locked down, took place in February 2020.

“Every week since then, even during lockdown, fighters message our Instagram asking when there will be another one,” Ambrose said. “Finally, having a clear date to answer that question has been so awesome for me.”

Glorified Sparring 7 will will take place June 25 at Steel Athletics in Tamuning.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first bout slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The cost to attend GS7 is $25.

Ambrose said adjustments have been made to ensure better in-person and at-home viewing.

“We moved the cage to the center of the gym for better audience viewing,” Ambrose said. “We also enlisted the help of KUAM’s media expertise so that our live video would be next-level.”

Ambrose said that he expects around 20 fights, with most fighters representing Steel Athletics and Guam Muay Thai.

“As is the norm, we have a lot of sign-ups from the martial arts community,” Ambrose said. “We’re going to be doing matchmaking this Saturday (June 5), but I suspect that there will be 15 to 20 fights, with a few marquee fights featuring Jeff Mesa and Araian Scherer.”

Ambrose added that nonaffiliated fighters, who he referred to as “backyard fighters,” will be added to the fight card. “And, much to my surprise, Purebred (Jiu-Jitsu) Academy actually sent a few names in as well.”

Beneficiary not yet revealed

While money gained from the first half-dozen events was used to help fund humanitarian efforts through the region, including a business affected by a typhoon, displaced animals stemming from natural disaster, medical bills and others, a beneficiary for GS7 has not been named. While Glorified Sparring 7’s benefactor has not been named, past recipients suggest it will be someone or something worthy of consideration.

“We usually decide the charity as it gets closer,” Ambrose said. “With professor Bob's (Sales) heart surgery, it was just a couple of weeks before the fights that we knew that it was the perfect beneficiary. I have a feeling the right cause will reveal itself soon.”

Hoping for relaxation

Throughout the pandemic, businesses have been greatly affected by government regulations, many forced to close their doors or limit capacity. Having closed immediately in March 2020, Steel Athletics is open for business, albeit with limitations and restrictions. Ambrose, whose business was greatly affected by the pandemic, is ready for fights to begin.

Ambrose said that Department of Public Health and Social Services social distance guidelines will be followed, but he hopes restrictions will lessen even further.

“We’re definitely following the DPHSS guidelines: 100 spectators, social distancing, masks, etc. … ,” Ambrose said. “We’re hoping they loosen the guidelines to be more in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the next couple of weeks. “But, if not, the show goes on.”

“With the amount of people vaccinated, it’s about time we start living again,” he said.

“God willing, this one goes smoothly and we’re able to get back to our quarterly events,” he added.