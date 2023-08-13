Steel Athletics hosted Glorified Sparring 11 on Friday night in front of a packed house.

Fans were treated to a host of good fights, and the athletes were given a platform to put their training to the ultimate test.

There were four kickboxing bouts, 10 boxing bouts, two mixed martial arts bouts and two Brazilian jiujitsu bouts.

As is the case with every Glorified Sparring event, each fight ended in a draw as it is intended to act as a development opportunity for the athletes and not an official match on their record.

Proceeds were donated to One Pacific, a nonprofit committed to supporting Guam's foster children.

JJ Ambrose and Francesca Ambrose continue to provide opportunities to local athletes while also finding ways to give back to the community.