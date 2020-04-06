As Guam heads into its third week of social isolation, and with gyms shut down islandwide, fitness-minded people are keeping active through online instruction.

JJ Ambrose, the owner of Steel Athletics, is providing daily workouts aimed to help keep his members fit and get through these troubled times.

And, he’s doing it for free.

“We froze all of our memberships because who can afford anything?” Ambrose said.

Ambrose added that by offering classes, he is creating “some degree of normalcy.”

“I think it's really important, not only to keep physically healthy but mentally. It’s very easy to slip into a depression in dark times.

“There’s a lot of doom and gloom going on. There’s a lot of misinformation being spread. For me, this is how I stay sane. This is how I keep my sanity, through my workouts, chatting with my gym members.”

Marney Schauman, a 40-year-old mother of two, said the workouts are invaluable, but she misses seeing her friends at the gym.

“I’m sore,” said Schauman, who just finished working out. “I will say that I definitely miss the camaraderie of doing it with other people. I think that some people can work out just as hard by themselves. I’m probably not one of them. I definitely miss the push of having other people around, but I wouldn’t know what to do otherwise. …

"It’s just really nice to look at the video in the morning and say, ‘OK, I am going to make this happen.’"

Schauman, who joined Steel Athletics in August to get fit and correct a hormone imbalance, said, “being able to sweat has been really important, not only for my body but for my mental health as well. Being able to continue that, during this time, is really, really helpful, for sure.”

Without any weights or exercise machines at home, Schauman described the workouts as using the weight of her own body.

“It’s a lot of bodyweight work,” she said. "And the few times we have had to lift something he (Ambrose) said, ‘find anything at home that is heavy.'"

Joe Lizama, 35, another of Ambrose’s members, relies on the videos to help him get through his days.

A couple of weeks before the quarantine, Lizama, a hotel worker, already had his hours cut by his employer. Now, with no daily flights and no tourists arriving on island, he, like so many, is struggling.

“I actually work over at Dusit Thani, so I’ve actually been hit pretty hard with this coronavirus thing,” he said. “The hours were significantly cut. It’s pretty unfortunate."

With enough of nature’s bounty to help if the situation escalates, he may have to turn to the land for his survival.

“Fortunately, I have a bunch of pineapples and fruits out around my house,” he said. "So, it should be OK.

“Hopefully the thing gets over pretty soon.”

Fighting the dull days of isolation, Lizama turns to the Steel segments for motivation.

“I have actually been doing it daily,” Lizama said. “I’m really just stuck around the house.

“Sometimes I want to go outside and do something else instead of sit in front of the TV. It gives us something to do. … It kind of motivates me to get off of my butt.”