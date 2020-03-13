Mixed martial arts competition makes its much-anticipated return to Guam on Friday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon when some of the island’s up-and-coming fighters battle it out at Brawl International.

The brainchild of local MMA promoter Melchor Manibusan, Brawl International is “the champagne of MMA” and follows in the footsteps of Submit, the immensely popular black-tie Brazilian jiujitsu showcase, Manibusan said. Billed as a night of elegance, attendees will enjoy the fine dining and ambience of Dusit while embracing the hard-hitting sport of MMA.

“We’ve been at a stop the last three years. ... The problem is we don’t have the next generation and there is no other venue for MMA locally,” Manibusan told The Guam Daily Post.

After some assessment, Manibusan said, he realized what was needed.

“I created Brawl to do something more high-end, something different, cleaner, sexier and still give the fans a night out, but with some decent scraps,” Manibusan added.

With no lack of fighters on island to fill the inaugural fight card, Manibusan envisions Brawl as a stepping stone for Guam’s rich combat sport culture, adding, “It is an untapped market ... fighters see the potential fighting in Brawl and the opportunity to fight in other organizations in Japan and throughout the world."

“I think Brawl is going to be pretty big,” he said.

Since Pacific X-treme Combat 56, there have been few opportunities for fighters to compete on island, said J.J. “Superman” Ambrose from Steel Athletics. Ambrose has kept the pulse of the sport beating with Glorified Sparring events for amateur fighters at the Steel Athletics gym in Tamuning since 2018.

“Getting experience without having to leave island is the main goal for us. Flights to international competition, time away from work – it adds up,” Ambrose said. “Brawl is a good opportunity for fighters to test themselves as well as show the island what they’re capable of.”

The Steel Athletics tribe will have two fighters in Friday’s showcase, which is aimed at highlighting the range of fighters on island.

Akmal “AK” Khozihiev, originally from Uzbekistan, holds a professional record of 2-0 in Russia, both by TKO. AK has shown his explosive ability in Glorified Sparring action and said he is excited to get in the cage.

“It feels great. ... I have been waiting for this moment for two years. ... I’m excited to come back,” said Khozihiev, who will take on Jose Ramirez from Guam Muay Thai. “The goal, of course, is a knockout. I will try to finish the fight as soon as possible.”

Ramirez has a professional record of 1-3 — his last fight a loss to Frank Meno at PXC 56.

Also fighting out of Steel Athletics is Araian Scherer, 21, who exemplifies the fight culture on Guam.

Scherer started out training jiujitsu at Steel Athletics almost three years ago. What started out as a goal to get in shape, Scherer quickly found love and respect when he stepped into the cage for the first time at the inaugural Glorified Sparring event in 2018.

With five Glorified Sparring events under his belt, Scherer said he is ready to raise the bar, taking on fellow first-time fighter and Guam Rugby National Team captain Brian Ramiro, fighting out of Spike 22.

“We went through a good fight camp at Steel under all my coaches ... from conditioning to the stand-up game, wrestling and jiujitsu. I’m excited to see how I perform,” Scherer said. “This is my first big show that I’m fighting at, so I’m excited to go out there and show them what I can do.”