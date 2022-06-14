Love him or hate him, JJ Ambrose is a bad man!

After going three rounds in a boxing match Friday night against Alex Castro in Glorified Sparring 9, Ambrose led his team Steel Freedom to a first place finish Saturday morning in Round 1 of the Functional Fitness League.

“Not bad for a bunch of MMA fighters,” Ambrose said after the competition.

The unique fitness competition spearheaded by Topher and Caleb Barretto provides Guam’s fittest athletes with different events that challenges the best.

Saturday started with a trail run in the Channel 10 area and finished with grinding fitness challenges by the ocean at Jeff’s Pirates Cove.

Here are the final results from Saturday.

Performance Division

1. Steel Freedom: JJ Ambrose, Sydney Escoe, Tyler Kirby, Steel Athletics

2. Chalk Storm 2.0: Taylor Crisostomo, Keo Torre, FJ Chargualaf, UNIFIED FIT

3. Team No Wheelhouse: Ivee Ilao, Ethan Elwell, Sonny Cortez, The Bridge Fitness

Fitness Division

1. Steel Independence: Francesca Ambrose, Joseph Lizama, Kimmi Derosa, Larry, Steel Athletics

2. Box Rejects: Ralph De Leon, Suki Camacho, Ariel Delos Reyes, Paul, CrossFit Hita

3. 2 Legit, 2 Legit to Quit: Dianna Le, Jessica Villaverde, Karlo De Leon, Roshjay Mantanona, UNIFIED FIT

Fun Division

1. Steel Liberty: Mike Batista, Johnny, Maura, Steel Athletics

2. Dirty Bulk Dogs: Melissa Elwell, Micah Elwell, Nathaniel Graves, The Bridge Fitness

3. The Bridge Trolls: Rey Sapong, Francis McJohn, Dominic Uson, Veronica Peredo, The Bridge Fitness