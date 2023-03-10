Guam’s Robert Steffy was recently voted in as the first president of the Oceania region for the World Baseball Softball Confederation. The vote was held on Guam at the Guam National Olympic Committee headquarters last Saturday. A total of 13 federations were on island for the WBSC Congress while another four federations joined the vote via Zoom.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari and WBSC COO Marco Ienna were both on Guam for the Congress, making the trek from their home base in Switzerland. WBSC Oceania liaison Aki Huang made his way here from his home in Italy. They were joined by WBSC Oceania members who traveled here from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, New Caledonia, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Steffy, who is the current secretary general of the GNOC, has had a long history in both baseball and softball on Guam. Having been a mainstay as a pitcher in both sports for many years, Steffy has stayed involved years after his playing days were over. Some of his prior years of service include being the first president of the Oceania Softball Confederation and serving as the vice president of Oceania for the International Softball Federation from 2009-2017. Steffy was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in Venezuela in 2009. He also served as the president of the Baseball Confederation of Oceania from 2013-2017. His current position in the newly formed WBSC will be a four-year term.

Guam baseball has jumped nine spots in the most recent WBSC rankings, climbing to No. 29 in the world, just ahead of China and right behind Argentina and Russia. 2023 looks to be a busy year for both Guam baseball and softball with multiple international tournaments lined up for local athletes to participate in, including both youth and adult competitions.