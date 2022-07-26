Guam U17 boys’ junior national soccer team ended their California foray on a strong note, downing FC Golden State West ECNL 4-2 in its final group-stage match of the 2022 Surf Cup Sunday morning at the So Cal Sports Complex in San Diego.

Samuel Stenson led all scorers in the contest, netting all of Guam’s four goals.

“The feeling (after the match) was just pure happiness and joy from all of us,” said Stenson via WhatsApp from San Diego. “Going into the final match, we didn’t want to come back to the island disappointed with ourselves and feel like we underachieved. The objective was to work hard throughout the game and bring intensity, something we lacked in previous matches. We achieved these by motivating each other and being hungry for the win.

The tournament provided several learning opportunities, Stenson said, adding he considered himself “lucky” to be able to get the opportunity to play against top caliber athletes and represent Guam on the national stage.

“The competition is very different than what we were all used to – we had some adapting to do. We were completely undersized compared to the teams we faced,” Stenson said. “Nonetheless … we played amazing football and still have more learning to do before October (for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers)."

The team’s opening match of the 2022 Surf Cup was a heart-breaking 1-0 loss to Placer United Soccer Club U16 06 ECNL, which was the opposing team’s lone win in pool play. In Day 2, Guam’s team fell to the group’s top team Albion SC Hawaii B2006 Academy 7-0, before its 4-2 win over FC Golden State West ECNL. FC Golden State West ECNL’s lone win in pool play came on Day 2 in a 2-1 win over Placer United.

Before the 2022 Surf Cup, Guam’s team was in Northern California competing in the Davis Legacy College Showcase at the Tsakopoulos Family Soccer Complex, also commonly referred to as Legacy Fields. The team played against the Davis Legacy Soccer Club 06B Red/ECNL in its opener, dropping the match 3-0 to the eventual group winner. El Dorado Hills Soccer Club EDHSC 06B Gold next edged Guam 1-0 on Day 2 of the tournament. In the final day of pool play, the Guam lost to LAFC SoCal Youth-SCV B2006 Black-Cardenas 6-0. The LAFC team went on to the tournament’s playoff round and finished in second place overall.

Head coach Samuel San Gil said the tournaments were a great opportunity to test the U17 team, giving coaches an opportunity to gauge their skills in competitive game play and assess mental strength against strong teams with very little rest.

“This group in particular hasn’t had any international tournaments or many high-level matches in over two years in great part due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “We know we still have a lot of work to do leading up to the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in October, but I commend the players for their determination and motivation to succeed together throughout both tournaments this summer.”

Next for the Guam U17 National Team is the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers from Oct. 1-9 in Indonesia. The team was drawn into Group B with the host country, Malaysia, Palestine, and United Arab Emirates. Guam will play against United Arab Emirates in its opening match of the continental tournament. After one full day of rest, Guam will take on host country Indonesia and two days later will play against Malaysia. Guam will then have a full three-day rest before closing out its tournament bid against Palestine on Oct. 9.