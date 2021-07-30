For Guam Olympian Jagger Stephens, competing in Tokyo represents the culmination of a lifelong commitment to his craft.

Living in the pool, honing his technique, Stephens has sharpened his edge, representing Guam in numerous international competitions over the last couple of years. But, the Olympics was the penultimate dream, he said,

And, on July 27, Stephens achieved a level that millions dream of – competing in the 100-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. He placed second in his heat, posting a 52.72-second finish. While he didn’t medal or make the top 16, Stephens became part of an elite group of athletes who truly get the opportunity to test their mettle and compete against the world’s best.

“My swim at the Olympics gifted me with a sense of achievement and pride that I've never felt before. I'm satisfied with my performance and celebrate accomplishing my lifelong dream of representing Guam on the largest world stage,” Stephens said.

The journey wasn’t without its challenges. For much of 2020, thanks in large part to COVID-19, Stephens found himself stuck without a pool to train in or a coach to help him navigate a training schedule.

“Training without a coach was difficult, but I did my best to replicate the swim workouts I used to do at Brown University,” he said. Later, he was given access to the St. John’s School pool, but he still had to train alone.

He got a reprieve in April with the opportunity to train in Thailand at a FINA facility.

“All I did was eat, sleep and train,” he said. “It was refreshing to train with professional coaches, and I learned so much there.”

Thailand allowed him to hone his technique under the guidance of professionals and experts, shaving precious thousandths and hundredths of a second to improve performance and efficiency.

“If there’s anything I learned from my training in Thailand, it’s that I have much room for improvement!” he said. “I feel that if I can sharpen up my stroke technique, hip rotation and gain higher endurance in my legs, I should see significant improvements overall.”

The challenges of 2020 and training amid the pandemic gave him a newfound confidence and a deeper appreciation for the sport, he said. Training at a world-class facility gave him a better understanding of the pressures that Olympic athletes face. Seeing it firsthand allowed him to embrace that battle and become more confident in his abilities, he said.

When asked if he would consider another Olympic bid, if given the opportunity, Stephens said, “After such a momentous, life-changing moment, participating in a second Olympics is something that I would love to do again.

“At 23, I’m a little older now than our previous two Olympians who already had two Olympiads under their belt by the time they were 22, but it’s far enough in the future that anything can happen!” he said.

For now, though, Stephens said, he’s looking forward to the break after months of training and committing to the work ethic needed to be an Olympian.

“For so long, I’ve been deeply immersed in the daily grind of training for the Olympics, and I am very ready for a bit of relaxation,” he said. “My immediate plans include hanging out with friends for a few weeks and then furthering my education.”

Stephens thanked those who made Tokyo 2020 a reality for him.

“I'd like to thank Guam Swimming Federation, Guam National Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the people of Japan for making this event possible. Without them, I wouldn't be an Olympian,” he said.

“The Olympics was a culmination of a lifetime of swimming. I started swimming at 5 years old and swam nearly every day since. It will always be a part of my life, either through competition, fitness or being a member of the Guam Swimming Federation.”