Bobsledding, which is affectionately known as “one minute of chaos” captures the public’s imagination every four years at the Winter Olympics as courageous humans hurtle down a 4,000-foot ice track at speeds close to 100 mph.

The competitive discipline required for bobsledding attracts only the top athletes in the world. Christopher Santos Avery has been training with the USA Bobsled National Team since 2018.

Avery, 27, was born and raised in San Diego, and is the grandson of Jesus Santos, originally from Agat, and Flora Muna Santos, originally from Hagåtña. His grandparents relocated to San Diego after World War II, but Avery still has many family members on island and last visited Guam in 2014 where he spent a summer working for the late Sen. Ben Pangelinan.

“It was a wonderful time on island after hearing about all the stories growing up,” Avery told The Guam Daily Post. “My mom is the red rice, finadene and kelaguen maker of the whole family.”

The island values of food and family have been passed down and he credits that support structure with his success as an athlete. His parents, David and Linda Avery, are his biggest supporters, he said, adding, “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

“My aunts and uncles have all been major influences in my life, family is everything just like on Guam,” he said.

The beginning

If the 1993 movie, Cool Runnings, which highlighted the 1988 Jamaican Winter Olympics bobsledding team, helped to put the sport in the spotlight, then the USA team winning gold medals in both the men's and women's two-man bobsled in 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver brought rock star status to the sport.

Avery recalls watching the 2010 Winter Olympics as a senior in high school. Massive and fast, he remembers thinking they were beasts on the track.

After playing football and running track as a sprinter while at St. Augustine High School in San Diego, Avery attended the University of Oregon where he found a new outlet for his athletic drive on the Ducks Cheerleading team.

“I missed playing competitive sports … I had no idea at the time what was behind it,” admitted Avery.

He quickly fell in love with the physical requirements that the sport demanded and, by his senior year, he was the team captain.

“Cheerleading was a new physical challenge and helped to fill that athletic void,” recounted Avery.

After graduating from UO with a degree in public relations in 2015, the itch for a physical and competitive challenge persisted. Driven by that challenge as an elite athlete, it was again his willingness to step outside his comfort zone when he decided to attend USA bobsledding team tryouts in his hometown of San Diego in June 2018.

“I felt like I have one more go in me and I had trained my whole life as an athlete. The more I researched and talked to people … I was enthralled with bobsledding,” explained Avery.

“I was just curious. Really, it was pure curiosity as to how I found bobsled,” he added. “I’ve never been one to shy away from something new and I really love learning a new skill.”

After going through a rigorous training and tryout process, Avery was one of 14 named to the 2018-19 USA Men’s Bobsled National Team.

“It’s a little more dangerous than it looks like on TV,” laughed Avery, comparing the experience to flying down a steep hill while lying on your skateboard at 80 mph. “Everyone looks at it and thinks it’s like a rollercoaster and you’re just holding on … people don’t realize you are flexing your entire body to remain as still as possible.”

Avery specializes as a “pusher” in the two spot, positioned right behind the driver and describes it as the most comfortable, but also the most dangerous spot in the sled if you happen to crash.

“You do get a major adrenaline rush, but the most cherished aspect of the sport is the camaraderie you build with the men and women around you,” Avery said. “Setting forth on a goal to accomplish with a group of individuals, and then setting out to hopefully see it come true is a journey that is worthwhile.”

While the ultimate goal is to win at the 2022 Winter Olympic team in Beijing, China, the sport is a yearround regime of training camps, professional racing circuits and the World Championships, which is held annually.

In a sport where a few tenths of a second can mean the difference from winning gold or falling off the podium, that dedication to year round training is only for select athletes.

“We really have to make the lifestyle of a bobsledder work for us in our daily lives,” recognized Avery who also works as a personal trainer in San Diego.

Avery said if his story can teach young athletes on Guam anything, it would be to embrace their curiosity and to not be afraid to go after things on their own.

“A lot of people want to be pushed to success, but if you don’t have that exposure, then it’s up to you to go off on these journeys and look for it yourself,” urged Avery.