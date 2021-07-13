The U17 Select Women’s Team split their first two games in the opening day of competition at the 15th Copa del Mar Sharks Invitational Tournament at the San Diego Polo Fields. They earned a 2-2 draw against San Diego Surf in the first game, falling to the San Diego Force G-03/04 Breaux later in the day.

The highlight of the day came from Chase Stewart, an incoming freshman at Guam High School, who scored both of Guam’s opening goals. The 13-year-old first leveled the match 1-1 to open the second half after chipping it past the Surf goalie.

Guam’s team continued to push for the game winner, but time expired to force the draw.

Stewart said the first goal changed the team’s outlook for the rest of the game.

“Everyone was more positive – I really feel like something clicked and we had a connection after that,” she said. "Our passes got better, our shots were more accurate, and so that, for me, was the best feeling ever because everyone was like a team again after the rough first half.

She commended the talent identification camp and training for aiding the athletes for the elevation in competition.

“(It) really helped us coming into this tournament, especially bringing in a few extra players who play here. It really got us used to the competitive environment here,” added Stewart, who also plays for the ASC Trust Islanders in Guam.

During the team’s training camp, Guam Football Association Technical Director, Sang Hoon Kim, and U17 Select Women’s Team Head Coach Derrick Cruz invited three players from San Diego with ties to Guam as part of talent identification for upcoming tournaments. The players took part in training sessions and during the scrimmage against Chula Vista FC, before the Guam-based players competed in the Copa del Mar tournament.

The team is playing up in the tournament, competing in the U18 division. The age range of Guam’s players is from 12 to 16 years old.

“We’re going up against some older girls, and it’s hard, but fun,” said Stewart’s older sister Taylor, who is also on the team. “It’s challenging in a way that we can get creative and just try to do our best. The training camp has been a really good preparation for us – not only as individual players, but also as a team. We’re all rooming together, staying in the same facility to train – it helps build trust among the players and chemistry on the field as well.”

The older Stewart thanked GFA for getting the team together. She threw in an extra thanks to her family.

“I would also like to thank my Mom for flying all the way out here with me and also my Grandma for flying across the country just to watch me and my sister play,” she said. “Also, my Dad – my Dad is watching from across the country, keeping up with all the matches.”

In Guam’s second match of the day, the team battled to a 0-0 draw in the second half with San Diego Force G-03/04 Breaux, but could not overcome the three-goal deficit from the first half.

“I feel like their playing style is different from what we’ve learned and play back home – it’s more of a physical game, and I think the height difference with some of the players played a big part too,” said Gabrielle Moser, one of the team’s goalkeepers and also one of Guam’s tallest players on the squad. “Out here, there’s a lot of tall players, and we’re not really used to going up against many taller opponents, so that was interesting to work with.

“(Regardless of the result), for sure, the hunger to play and win is back (after the pause due to the COVID19 pandemic) and we need more of these experiences. I’d like to thank GFA for giving us this opportunity, because without them, we wouldn’t be here – also, to the staff and coaches for putting in the time to help us improve all as a team and as players. I would also like to thank my Grandma back home for supporting me through all this and staying up late at night to watch me play,” added Moser.