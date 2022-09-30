Get ready for a fun-filled Sunday as GSPN hosts its second I Mås Metgot Competition presented by the Guam Army National Guard.

Find out who is Guam’s strongest man and woman as five men and four women take on six tough events to test their strength and endurance.

Anthony “Big Tone” Salas and Brittney Pereda are back to defend their titles, which they won in October 2021.

The festivities take place west of the Paseo grounds off the Gregorio D. Perez Marina in Hagåtña. The event is free for the public to attend and enjoy.

Along with Salas, Ariel Delos Reyes, Tim Nauta, Elton Bautista and J.J. Ambrose will also compete in the event. In the inaugural event, Delos Reyes placed second, Nauta finished third. Bautista and Ambrose will be competing in the competition for the first time.

In the women’s bracket, Pereda will be joined by April Flores, the 2021 second-place finisher, and weightlifting superstar Jacinta Sumagaysay and Miara Leon Guerrero.

“It’s awesome,” said Pereda, sharing her excitement. “I know all the girls, one of them becoming a close friend from the event. And now, one of my best friends is joining.”

Pereda said that women can empower each other while showing what they can do.

With $1,000 for the winners, they will be chosen based on a point system.

Event coordinators suggested that spectators bring beach chairs, umbrellas and good vibes. Food, drinks and beer will be on sale.

Concession proceeds will go toward the restoration of the canoe hut at Paseo.

TASA collaboration

GSPN teamed with Traditions Affirming Our Seafaring Ancestry, Inc. dba (TASA) a nonprofit chartered in 2010.

TASA’s Saina’ sakman, a traditional seafaring watercraft, will be used for the Outrigger Lift. He added that the boat is retired as it was the first traditional sailing canoe built on Guam to make a celestial non-instrumental voyage in nearly 250 years. It was built and voyaged by TASI in May 2009 (Guam-Luta-Guam) and navigated by the great master navigator Manny Sikau from Polowat. The smaller Geftao will be in the water for the Proa Pull challenge.

Road closure

The west side of Paseo will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the competition is going on. Parking will be available around the Paseo grounds.