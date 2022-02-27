With playoffs just over a week away, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks boys soccer team is looking poised for the postseason.

After defeating the previously undefeated John F. Kennedy High School Islanders on Wednesday, the surging Sharks entered Friday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association game against the Southern High School Dolphins at JFK’s Ramsey Field overflowing with confidence. After a physical game, with playoff implications on the line, the No. 2-ranked Sharks defeated the No. 4-seeded Southern 3-1.

“It wasn't really much of a game, more pushing than anything,” said Sharks striker Drake Fejerang, describing the physical play. “They're very, very aggressive,” added Fejerang, who scored the Sharks' second goal.

The first time the two teams met, the game ended in a tie. Fejerang said that they should have won that game too, but is satisfied with the win.

Although the Sharks dominated the Dolphins from start to finish, bad luck plagued Southern the whole way through. Eleven minutes after the opening tap, a lofting pass from Sanchez hit Southern’s Jon Cepeda and bounced past goalkeeper Michael Jesus for an own goal.

Sanchez strikes again

As Sanchez’s Shane Becker and Codie Pasana’s defense forced, Fejerang scored the Sharks' second goal, a 20-yard shot in front Jesus' goal. Fejerang, who took a pass intended for John Medina, drilled the shot for a 2-0 lead.

“I guess it was a bad pass, but the defender missed the ball too,” Fejerang said “The ball happened to be on my feet and the goal was open.”

For the first 40 minutes, Sanchez dominated Southern, winning every header and capitalizing on opportunity.

As the second half got underway, Becker and Medina kept the pressure on, each launching a shot that sailed just above the crossbar.

Twenty-seven minutes into the second half, Southern scored its only goal. After Pasana and Southern’s James Trecepona elevated to chase a header, the Shark was called for a penalty.

After Trevin Rioja’s penalty kick was deflected by Sanchez’s goalkeeper Charles Almonte, the Dolphin raced in and tapped a shot past the goal line. Almonte, hitting the turf with his head, was shaken up, but, after being assessed, remained in the game.

"I was able to predict it well. I dove in the right spot,” Almonte said.

Almonte, shaken but not stirred, is happy with the win.

“It was a great win today and we're ready to get back on the field again to practice and get back on the next one,” he said.

With only six minutes remaining and Sanchez leading 2-1, the Sharks were called for another penalty. After Ethan Rioja lined up a shot from 20 yards out, his blast sailed past Almonte and drilled the left goal post.

In the 78th minute, inside their own box, Southern was tagged for a penalty.

The Sharks’ KK Kaminanga blasted the penalty kick past Jesus.

With a 3-1 lead and two minutes remaining, Almonte, who got a well-deserved rest, was replaced by Ranti Sy.

Almonte told The Guam Daily Post that he let out a “sigh of relief” when Kaminanga scored.