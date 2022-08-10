The Bank of Guam Strykers need at least a draw in their next match of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division to clinch the 2022 title, but it won’t be easy against their next opponent, Quality Distributors FC, currently ranked No. 2 in league standings.

Thanks to Guam Shipyard’s 1-1 draw with Strykers, coupled with Quality’s 3-1 win over the Metro Pacific Islanders FC in Week 4 play, Quality is only one game behind the current league leaders. Quality is still in contention for the league title, provided they post a win against the Strykers in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. match at the Guam Football Association National Training Center. Without playoffs for the 2022 season, the league champion will be determined by best record after Week 6 matches, scheduled for Aug. 20-21.

Scenarios

• With a Strykers win against Quality, the Strykers will hold onto the top spot in league rankings regardless of results from the final week of matches.

• With a draw, the Strykers will lead Quality in head-to-head competition – the first set of league ranking tiebreakers – and retain the top spot regardless of results from the final week of matches.

• With a Quality win against Strykers, results from the final week of matches, and possibly through goal differential, will determine the league champions.

In Quality’s match against the Islanders Aug. 7, current Golden Boot leader Franshay Pangelinan broke a 1-1 first-half deadlock with a goal in the 78th minute. Eight minutes later, teammate Cadance Mansapit found the back of the net to cement Quality’s win.

Anna Jones scored Quality’s first-half goal and Jada Han scored for the Islanders.

In the Strykers vs. Shipyard fixture Aug. 6, an 88th-minute goal by Lauren Phillips helped the Strykers salvage a 1-1 draw. Shipyard’s Colleen Naden scored in the 54th minute.

In the Golden Boot race, Pangelinan leads all goal scorers with four, followed by Jada Han, Brianne Leon Guerrero and Naden, all tied for second with three goals each. Tied for third with two goals each are Kaia Malakooti, Phillips and Faith Piper.

In the league’s Amateur Division matches played over the weekend, BOG Strykers II battled to a 1-1 draw with Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat Sunday evening.

Ana Aguon scored for Strykers II and Ha’ani Bettis scored for the Heat.

In Saturday evening’s match, the GPSI Southern Cobras slipped past Mosa’s 3-2 to stay undefeated. Cindy Maestrecampo finished with a hat trick for the Cobras and Gina Naburn scored both goals for Mosa’s.

In Friday’s match, the NAPA Rovers FC forced a 3-3 draw with Sidekicks SC with two goals from Charmaine Mesa and one from Aedlene Olidan. Brianne Crisostomo scored twice for Sidekicks SC and Chloe Salas scored the team’s other goal.

Schedules for both leagues are online at https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.