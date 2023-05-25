The defending champion Bank of Guam Strykers Football Club and 2022 runner up Guam Shipyard kicked off the 2023 season of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division with wins Saturday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

In the league’s opening match, the Strykers shut out the Islanders Football Club 4-0 with two goals from Koharu Minato and one goal each from Kimberly Sherman and Anjelica Perez.

In the evening’s late match, Shipyard defeated the NAPA Rovers Football Club 5-3 with two goals from Colleen Naden, and one each from Hinengi San Nicolas, Chloe Salas and Olivia Elliott. Cassandra Kido scored twice for the Rovers and teammate Tianalynn Bigler also scored.

The league will take a break for the Memorial Day holiday and will return June 4. The Islanders will play Shipyard at 6:30 p.m. followed by the NAPA Rovers taking on Bank of Guam.