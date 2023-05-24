Following its 3-0 shutout of the Islanders Football Club on Sunday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center, the Wings Football Club top the Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division leaderboard.

Luciano Jameson, with two goals, led all scorers and teammate Beau Perez also scored.

In the evening’s earlier match, second-ranked Bank of Guam Strykers Football Club added another win to the team’s tally with a 12-1 rout of Guam Shipyard. Samuel Stenson led all scorers with four goals and teammates Levi Berg, Erwin Manibusan Jr. and Luis Zamora each scored twice. Ian Mariano and Giorden Devera scored the Strykers’ other goals. Shawn Sablan scored Guam Shipyard’s lone goal.

The Premier Division will pause over the Memorial Day holiday and resume June 3 with Quality Distributors Football Club taking on Bank of Guam at 6:30 p.m., followed by Islanders against Shipyard at 8:30 p.m.

Full schedules can be found online at guamfa.powerupsports.com.