The University of Guam’s Triton Athletics and Field House department gave out its annual varsity athletic awards for 2022-23 on Wednesday night at the UOG Calvo Field House in a ceremony that was attended by over 75 student-athletes, parents and friends. Rebecca Salas, a women’s beach and indoor volleyball player, won the Student-Athlete of the Year award.

“This is the best showing of student-athletes to ever attend our Student Athletic Awards, as the program has grown from four sports seven years ago to eight sports this year,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer. “We are so happy, especially in the aftermath of the typhoon, to put a smile on so many faces tonight and award so many talented student-athletes, both in their sport and their academics.”

The Tritons gave out MVP, best offense, best defense and sportsmanship awards in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, baseball and women’s rugby.

Each coach for the sports announced the winners. UOG President Thomas Krise and Lawrence Camacho, dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success, presented the awards.

Salas, as Student-Athlete of the Year, was awarded MVP for beach volleyball and the best offense award for indoor volleyball to earn the top award in the varsity athletic program.

Special awards were given to Victor Consaga, for seven years of service as the UOG sports photographer and to Rozanna Claros, the voice of the Tritons, for her work on the Triton Sports Zone podcast.

Palmer also announced the addition of men’s volleyball for 2023-24 and introduced Joey Tedpahogo as the new men’s indoor and beach volleyball coach.

The Tritons return to action in August with tryouts and will begin play in early September, with most teams playing around or just after Labor Day.