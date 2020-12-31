For many of the island’s high school athletes, it’s been nearly a year since they last competed thanks to a pandemic that has forever changed how we live.

The recent news by Guam Department of Education and subsequent approval of a tentative sports proposal as well as the cancellation of some higher-risk sports was met by excitement, a little disappointment and the hope that COVID-19 may soon be something that we learn to live and cope with.

GDOE’s Interscholastic Sports Association (ISA) Board of Control approved a tentative start date of Jan. 25 and a two-block schedule for the second half of the school year. Lower risk sports will comprise the first block, with more contact sports moved to the second block. The board also made the tough decision to cancel some of the island’s more popular sports – rugby, football, wrestling and paddling.

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, which governs the private school leagues, had already received their go-ahead for some sports a few weeks ago. The most recent announcement and approval by the Board of Education was welcomed by the island’s public school athletes.

Senior sports on the horizon

The cancellation of sports and face-to-face instruction was tough for all families, but the island’s seniors felt it hardest, wondering if their senior year would be spent locked behind a laptop or forced to settle for a prom on Zoom. The return of sports would be a giant step towards normalcy and a decent senior year, said a few of the seniors interviewed by The Guam Daily Post.

Dewayne Ngirairikl, a senior at Tiyan High School, admitted he was disappointed when on-campus learning was canceled before the school year even started. He was looking forward to resuming his Junior ROTC work but also to possibly a second year in football, a sport he just started as a junior and enjoyed immensely.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot and it also really helped me get into shape for the rest of the school year and other sports,” he said recollecting his experience from the previous school year.

While he was disappointed that he wouldn’t get to play football again, he is excited that volleyball and basketball are on the schedule for this year’s sports.

“I guess they’re not going to be held as long because the seasons are going to be shorter but … it’s better than nothing,” he said.

If all else, fails, he said his mom might get her wish for him to try track and field, or cross-country.

“I feel excited to know that sports are returning. Although I am still cautious about the safety issues and guidelines that GDOE set up for us, I believe that we will be able to adjust to the new environment,” said Vanezza Gustilo, a senior at Okkodo High School.

The athlete who ran track, played basketball and volleyball in previous years said she is looking forward to ending her senior year on a positive note.

“Personally, I would view this as a major senior experience. We missed many events, especially during the beginning of our senior year,” she said. “To at least have something like sports to happen, I hope to enjoy the remaining time left in my senior year.

Simon Sanchez High School senior Olivia Kanemoto agreed with Gustilo, saying playing sports and reinforcing friendships would be a great way to close out her senior year.

This wasn’t the way Kanemoto envisioned her senior year, but she said she’s thankful the island is doing better and the possibility of sports starting is up for discussion.

“I feel that the start up of sports is a good way to end off the school year. I do look forward to it especially since it’s my senior year,” said Kanemoto, who is debating between basketball and soccer for second block and eying cross-country for the first block. “I just hope that everyone is safe and the virus doesn’t affect anyone throughout it all.”

When asked about safety, Kanemoto said she isn’t “worried-worried. I’m sure the athletes and coaches will do their absolute best to stay and be safe.”

Disappointed but still eager to hit the field

John F. Kennedy High School junior Keenan Taijeron normally suits up for rugby during this time of the year after having wrapped up a season in the pursuit of gridiron glory. With his sports out, Taijeron said he’s looking at cross-country, track and field and baseball.

The 16-year-old admitted he was upset with the cancellation of his favorite sports, but understands why it had to be done.

Always optimistic, Taijeron said he was just excited for a new sport season to start.

As far as safety, Taijeron said he’s not as worried, adding “I believe there are ways that the events can be held to reduce the risks. I have to see the safety procedures to trust that it will work.”

Fellow Islander Jacobe Quinata echoed Taijeron’s sentiments, adding “I’m pretty excited overall that sports are starting up again because I thought my junior season was over.”

“Knowing that I won’t be able to participate in football is upsetting,” he said. “I understand that the risks are high, but if the medium-risk sports were approved I don’t see why they couldn’t approve the other contact sports such as football.”

Quinata, who is hoping to pursue football at the collegiate level has spent the quarantine strengthening his body.

Recognizing that colleges will still be looking at his skillset, Quinata said he will just get back on the grind and ensure he’s physically ready to play.

“Since my sport won’t be offered this year, I’m just going to have to work twice as hard to make up for the year I missed,” he said.

When asked about safety, Quinata was pragmatic about what could be done.

“I’m not too sure if it’ll be safe, nothing is ever truly safe,” he said. “But if ISA’s plan has been approved, then I don’t see why we shouldn’t try.”