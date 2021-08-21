Student-athletes, stakeholders must be vaccinated to participate in or attend sporting events

As cases of the coronavirus delta variant continue to rise, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday afternoon imposed new restrictions on movement and mandates for all eligible people on Guam who have not been fully vaccinated, including student-athletes and spectators at sporting events.

"In order to fully participate in society, you must do your part and get vaccinated," Leon Guerrero said. "What we do as a community today will determine our physical and economic health. That is why, rather than impose a lockdown, we will impose a restriction of movement for the unvaccinated."

The restrictions, which apply to patrons and guests of sporting events, gymnasiums, restaurants, bars and other establishments, will limit capacity to no more than 100 fully vaccinated individuals. To gain entry into sporting events or other activities, individuals 12 and older will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, to include a CDC vaccination card, electronic copy of the CDC vaccination card, or other documentation proving full vaccination.

"All those ages 12-plus will be required to show proof to enter premises or use facilities at restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness studios, movie theaters, food courts, sporting events, boat cruises, etc," Leon Guerrero said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said children younger than 12 will be allowed to attend sporting events.

"They are exempt because they're ineligible for the vaccine," she said.

Leon Guerrero said that restrictions, which begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, apply to "all staff and patrons ages 12 and older."

Paco-San Agustin conveyed that enforcement will begin Sept. 6.

The impact on sports

With public and private school sports scheduled to start Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, respectively, Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association acting director Marv Linder will begin the process of confirming which student-athletes are vaccinated and which ones are not.

Linder, who also serves at the athletic director for Southern High School, shared enforcement and verification concerns.

He said that, before student-athletes are allowed to participate, one option will be to have school nurses verify a vaccination card's authenticity.

"Somehow, we'll have the nurses verify the vaccination of the athlete," he said.

Linder said that verifying other stakeholders' vaccination status is going to be a more difficult issue.

"For parents and stuff, I don't know how we are going to do that," he said. ... "One time, I heard there were a bunch of fake vaccination cards that were confiscated," he added, shining light on a potential problem area.

"We've got to discuss that. That's something I can't make a decision on, but I think me and the deputies and the superintendent will decide on how we are going to validate the vaccinations of the spectators."

Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam President Terry Debold also reacted to the governor's press conference.

"Our governor has spoken and she has taken what she believes to be necessary precautions, and, with the executive order, we're kind of bound to comply," he said.

Fines to be levied

Leon Guerrero said that, for an individual's first violation, a $100 fine will be levied, $200 for a second offense and $500 for every offense thereafter. For organizations and businesses that do not enforce this latest executive order, a first offense will result in a $1,000 fine, $2,000 for a second offense, and $10,000 for all further violations.

Leon Guerrero shared that, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the restrictions and vaccine mandate are necessary.

Leon Guerrero said, of the 20 infected people currently in Guam's public and private hospitals, 18 people - or 90% - are unvaccinated.

Three of the patients hospitalized are in the intensive care unit and one is on ventilator.

“We are fighting a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the governor said.

Linder said he is not surprised by the governor's actions and, with the recent increase in COVID-19 Area Risk score and number of positive cases, he expected it.

"I told the athletic directors, 'Don't be alarmed or surprised with stricter guidelines coming out,'" he said. "I knew it was going to happen when the CAR score kept going up."

He said the new restrictions and mandates "are for the safety of the kids."

"We'll figure it out," Linder said.