Last weekend, more than 50 aspiring athletes participated in the Tennis Academy of Guam's free classes at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort in Tamuning.

According to a news release, 18 players were divided onto three separate courts.

The clinic “was really fun, and … safety procedures were very detailed but easy to follow,” said 14-year-old Brighton Langenegger. “The coaching was really great, and well done.”

With COVID-19-inspired safety measures in place, preregistered participants arrived early, and were greeted with a series of rules and regulations.

The moment they reached the parking lot and until they left the premises, the tennis players were instructed to maintain social distancing, then were offered high-level instruction, added the news release.

“I like introducing my children to new sports before investing money on them, and that, as far as I’ve seen, I would recommend Tennis Academy of Guam,” said Stephanie Hale.

As soon as we came in, TAG had the safety procedures and protocols, and we could easily read about it, said Rachel Skvaril.

“The coaches are doing a good job at encouraging the kids, and the kids are having so much fun," she added. “‘Thank you so much for doing this.’”

Suniana Sachdev, who attended the clinic on Sunday, shared that she enjoyed the adult class and was reassured by well-executed safety procedures.

“The volleys were memorable, and the coaches know the game really well,” she added. “They really know how to relay the information to the students.”

Kyruv Sachdev, a student who participated in the course, said that she found the event to be fun and a good workout.

“Tennis was more fun than I thought it would be,” she added.