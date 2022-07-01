After a brief postponement of the Shut up & Fish 3rd Annual Marlin and Tuna Fishing Tournament, organizers announced that the one-day derby will take place on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The tournament, with official stations at the Hågatña Boat Basin and Agat Marina, is presented by Budweiser and will run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.. An awards banquet will be held the following evening from 6-10 p.m. at the Guam Museum.

Interested participants can register online at suaftournaments.com or by walk-in at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Hågatña Boat Basin. The cost to register is $200.

According to event organizer Chrissy Cruz, the derby will include special categories honoring the late Jeffrey Tereas and Mark Muna. In honor of Tereas, whichever team lands the first marlin, regardless of size, will receive beer for a year, which is valued at over $1,300, or 50-plus cases.

Remembering Muna, the first boat to land fish in three separate categories, yellowfin, bonita and marlin, will receive a special “Fish On” prize.