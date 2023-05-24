When Ayuri Sugahara woke up Saturday, she didn’t anticipate winning the Guam Running Club Pre-Memorial Run.

But she did.

Although the 32-year-old mother of two knew she was much slower than her big sister, Yumika Sugahara, Ayuri Sugahara, in 1 hour, 51 minutes, 33 seconds, was the first female to cross the finish line. But she had a little help.

During the course of any race, sometimes nature calls. Other times, it screams. As the race began, 19 competitors left the front gate of Andersen Air Force Base and headed toward the finish line, nearly 14 miles away in Chamorro Village in Hagåtña.

Several miles into the race, in Upper Tumon, Yumika Sugahara detoured down Happy Landing Road and headed for home.

“She ran home to use the restroom and still came in top three,” Ayuri Sugahara said. “My sister was ahead of me by at least 20 minutes until she walked off the course to use the restroom at mile 10. I’m not used to winning. I only won because my sister needed to use the bathroom.”

About 15 minutes after the detour, Yumika Sugahara returned to the course and finished in second place, nearly 11 1/2 minutes behind her little sister.

“I was much slower, embarrassed I won,” Ayuri Sugahara said. “If I could give one piece of advice to everyone: Watch what you eat the night before.”

In the male junior division, teenage running sensation Hugh Kent was the fastest overall finisher, blitzing the Andersen-to-Paseo course in 1:22:03.

Kent, before the race, had never run a 13.8-miler but had competed in a half-marathon and didn't know exactly what to expect. To the lay non-runner, the extra half mile may not seem like a big deal, but it was something Kent had to contend with.

“I've never raced in a such a long distance and I didn't know what pace I should go with, so I just tried to aim for 1 hour, 20 minute half-marathon pace, which was a pace I run at regularly,” Kent said. “Of course, I wasn't consistent with my pace throughout the entire time, but, according to my watch, my time for a half marathon was 1:18:14, which I am more than happy with.”

Although Kent was pleased with his time, he spent the first 6 miles behind Brandon Aydlett, who was pushing a stroller and finished in 1:32:44. Kent said that Aydlett was more concerned with posting a good 10K time and not worried about his finishing time.

“Near the 10K mark is where we separated and I ran alone from there until the finish,” Kent said.